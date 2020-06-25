By By Paul Wallis 31 mins ago in World Washington - It’s interesting to note that the two nations which have deregulated so much have failed the pandemic test. Tattered, insanely costly health systems and bizarre responses to a serious health threat have done the damage. 1. The United States is the most highly infected nation on Earth. 2. The United Kingdom has the worst fatality rate on Earth particularly among the English-speaking nations, by far. 3. Both nations were extremely slow to get moving on lockdowns or even efficient monitoring of the pandemic. 4. Both nations are blithely talking about reopening just as the pandemic spikes dramatically worldwide. 5. Both nations are monuments to “private enterprise at the expense of everyone else” and businesses are crashing left right and centre. 6. Both nations have been ambivalent about testing and took forever to start testing. The US is 7. Both nations have public health assets in long-term meltdown, hideously underfunded and appallingly outdated in many areas. 8. The US President seems to think not testing will deliver better numbers. It won’t deliver fewer infections, or help manage the pandemic at all. 9. The UK twisted reporting by only reporting “official” cases of COVID-19 deaths in hospitals from day one. Now it’s deregulating social distancing and other basic health measures. 10. Real fatalities in both nations are generally considered to be much higher. 11. Both nations have done far worse than any other countries, even based on their own highly dubious minimal figures for fatalities. 12. Political responses from both governments have been playing down the risks since the pandemic started. 13. Neither nation has even mentioned the long-term care needs of people who didn’t die but are still extremely sick. 14. There is no clear response from the US or UK to Coincidence? Two totally different environments, same responses, same stunningly bad results? The US and UK aren’t exactly identical twins, culturally, environmentally, or in any other way. On the other side of the world, equally different nations, like Australia and New Zealand, simply didn’t have any of these problems. Japan and China didn’t have these problems to anywhere near the same extent, and China was the original ground zero for the outbreak. The total breakdown of US public health and the slow necrosis of the UK health system are all too well-known. They make headlines every other day in some atrocious form or another. The UK’s NHS was still using XP a few years ago. Medical bankruptcies in the US routinely hit around 600,000 people and their families per year. In both cases, the privatization and deregulation policies have systematically destroyed public health. Vast amounts of money are pulled out of the economy on the basis of profiteering, with no benefit to anyone but private interests. People who get sick for no fault of their own are penalized to the point of virtual financial life sentences. Public money is being held hostage by insane cost rises in all areas of health. There’s no suggestion of any level of cost-efficiency. The mantra of “running government like a business” has always ignored the fact that most businesses often go broke simply through added costs and high expenditures. For those who don’t know – People used to pay taxes for physical public services. It was a fair option. The shared costs for services reduced prices for everyone. Now, they pay taxes and don’t get those services. The public money is gouged by the sacred private interests. Is it unreasonable to expect tangible benefits from taxation? Remember “no taxation without representation”? Seems to have got lost in the self-righteousness somewhere. "Taxation for lots of public money to give to our little friends" is the more common approach. When it comes to things that aren’t businesses, like health and government, the deregulate/privatize mantra is more like a funeral dirge. Government is no more or less than social administration. Administering a society involves getting things done properly, or you may just not have a society. Plagues aren’t good for business, people, or anyone else. The very thorough trashing of the global economy by the pandemic, which is Who needs conspiracies, when you have utter stupidity and total lack of understanding of basic governance as built-in assets? Who needs a functioning society, when you have total social dysfunction and real-world social failure as an option? Who needs a functional economy, when you have rallies and press releases to eat? 