By By Paul Wallis 43 mins ago in World Oxford - Some good news at last on the vaccine front. Oxford University trials have shown good results in boosting immune responses. These are early stage trials, and raising a few issues with the possible need for boosters, but looking good at this point. US and Chinese research are also reporting good results, so that’s at least a relief from the constant destruction of other pandemic news. The Oxford vaccine is expected to be available at the end of the year if all goes well. Before we go nuts about vaccines solving the pandemic problem, some practical issues There are a few issues with vaccines that need to be understood: 1. The massive need for large amounts of vaccine means the vaccines will take time to become widely distributed. 2. The pandemic will continue to infect people throughout this period. That may lead to an ongoing pandemic situation for some time to come. 3. The ability of people in very different local environments to access the vaccine will be a critical factor in reducing the spread of the virus. 4. Even on a non-profit basis, the ability of countries to produce and pay for large amounts of vaccine is well and truly up in the air. 5. If the poorer nations can’t pay or otherwise access the vaccine(s), the disease will persist in the global environment as an active pandemic. Not to be too negative – Modern production methods can generate a lot of vaccine, fast, when geared up. Governments will come to the party to ensure proper distribution and access in most larger countries. It’s more than likely organizations like the WHO and CDC can manage these issues well and effectively. An interesting part of the Oxford vaccine development process Extremely interesting is the fact that the Oxford vaccine uses a “modified strain of the common cold virus that infects chimpanzees” to train immune systems. The immune systems produce both antibodies and T-cell immune responses. The The common cold also acts as your high school PE trainer for immune systems, exercising them whether they want to or not. It’s a sort of update mechanism, in some ways. These viruses are not serial killers. They’re serial nuisances, but generally never serious. Extrapolating – A virus to which absolutely nobody is immune can be used as an immune system “conditioner”? What if the common cold can be co-opted as a general environmental manager for viruses? Colds are generally not life-threatening, unless there are developments of that condition into more serious conditions like pneumonia. It’s an interesting thought – Using an endemic virus to control other viruses. The common cold virus is universal, and it can out-evolve most other viruses simply because it’s so prevalent. Exactly how you’d introduce a strain of a non-dangerous virus to manage viruses as required is highly speculative, but it would be a built-in asset for virus-proofing the world, in theory. Using a built-in ecological pest to deal with serious viral threats does make some sort of sense. The other point to be made here is that viruses use up a vast amount of time and resources to manage, serious or not. They’re a dead weight on the health sector in those regards. A broader spectrum approach to ecological management might do a lot of good. This is basically turning “herd immunity” into a practical option, not just wishful thinking, following good natural immunization principles. Anyway, the good news is that there now multiple lights at the end of this repulsive pandemic’s tunnel. Many countries, including The Astrazeneca/Oxford trials are showing strong signs of positive outcomes . 