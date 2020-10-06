By By Paul Wallis 44 mins ago in World Washington - Millions of Americans have depended on the CARES package for financial relief. That relief has now expired and now can’t even be renegotiated. A significant economic train wreck is now in sight, just in time for the election. Trump’s decision effectively stalls any progress. The pandemic, meanwhile, is ongoing in the United States. The average There are two basic incoming scenarios here for the US. One scenario is political, the other is economic. The political scenario is optional, the economic scenario is “kill or cure”. The political scenario is along partisan lines and will run on a purely political basis. The most likely line of attack is that the GOP blames the Democrats. Trump has already said the Democrats weren’t “negotiating in good faith”, which is at best an obscure statement. The ONLY issue is whether to continue to provide Federal relief or not, and how much. The fact is that the administration is calling the shots on relief measures. The economic scenario without relief being agreed is a range of hits to the economy. The relief package kept the wheels turning, if not to everyone’s taste with lockdowns, etc. This relief kept cash moving through the economy so people could pay bills, rent, etc. Lack of relief means evictions, potentially serious financial problems, and in effect, a drastically reduced amount of consumer spending, and similar key economic dynamics. Why? The keynote signature of the Trump administration is polarization. The politics is driving the policies, as one might expect. The refusal to negotiate has all-too-obvious political effects and ramifications. The economic damage of no relief, however, could be considerable, and deep. The In this environment, turning off the taps of liquidity in the wider economy doesn’t make a lot of sense. This is clearly not a healthy growing economy. Business investment has pulled back since the start of the pandemic. Foreign investment in the US is down. The trade deficit is up. The employment sector has been on a truly lousy roller coaster ride. Jobs are outnumbered by people looking for work. Job losses spiked horrendously in September, and although they’ve now come down, the net hit to the economy is just too obvious. People being out of work in large numbers means the economy loses the effect of those wages. Why torpedo a possible recovery? Lack of money doesn’t help economies recover. As 2008 proved all too well, people without money and economies which have lost money take time to get back up and running. The refusal to negotiate a relief package could slow down a recovery considerably. Equally to the point, lack of economic relief helps nobody at all. It doesn’t help businesses. It certainly doesn’t help local economies dependent on a level of cashflow to operate. It can’t help revenue, which of course is now way down due to the job losses and increased debt. How is mainstream America supposed to dig itself out of this largely self-inflicted hole until a decision is made? People can’t pay bills with guesswork. They can’t eat rhetoric. (Maybe just as well.) America has just been sentenced to at least 4 weeks of no solutions for big, very expensive, problems. It’s less than a month until the election. My advice would be for Americans to start looking for solid dollar deliverables from the incoming administration, whoever it is. This current mess is more like a raffle than economic management, and it’s not working. You can call it a “stimulus package” if you like. It’s more like life support for an economic meltdown. Whatever it’s called, it won’t be happening . The Trump administration had been less than enthusiastic about renewing the package. 