By By Ken Hanly 55 mins ago in World The US first imposed an arms embargo on Cuba on March 14, 1958. On October 19, 1960 almost two years after Batista was overthrown the embargo was extended to other imports except for food and medicine after Cuba took over US-owned oil refineries. While some of Cuba's economic problems may be traced to poor management, the role of the US embargo also remains an important factor. Cuba plagued by electricity shortages caused by US embargo As noted, in 1962 the US imposed an embargo on Cuba. As a result Cuba often does not have enough fuel to run all of its power plants causing electricity blackouts. Just last year, the Trump administration sanctioned Cypriot and Panamanian tankers that were bringing oil to Cuba's power plants. US thinks nothing of enforcing its own sanctions on other countries which it can do to some extent because of its economic power especially on weaker countries. Cuban economic problems Many of Cuba's economic problems can be traced back to the collapse of the USSR in 1991. Having lost its main trading partner along with large Soviet subsidies, the Cuban GDP shrunk by a whopping 35 percent between 1989-1993. As a result Cuba decided to reduce some of its government owned projects that were inefficient and introduce more market capitalist features into its economy. However, the government retained control of major industries and kept a free health care and education system as well as subsidizing many cultural events. At the same time, Cuba encouraged small businesses especially in the restaurant area and tourist bed and breakfast lodging. At present the government still controls 68 percent of jobs but the private sector controls the other 32 percent. The Obama boom The Trump reversal Last year Trump revoked many of Obama's changes. Among other changes he banned US residents from staying in Cuban government hotels, eating in state restaurants, or using government tourism agencies. In other words, he wants the US to use only private enterprise facilities in Cuba as far as possible. Even with the new restrictions in the first four months of last year, 257,000 people visited Cuba from the US and this excludes passengers on cruise ships. Perhaps the new restrictions will result in a rise of prices in private restaurants, hotels and tourist agencies and discounts in government facilities to attract more customers from other countries. The drop in US tourism since the imposition of new Trump restrictions has meant Cuba has less foreign currency to buy foreign goods the require cash payment. US pressure against third country tankers has reduced oil shipments increasing fuel prices and even shortage of fuel to deliver goods from place to place. Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canal has announced plans to increase state workers salaries. He wants to encourage self-sufficiency in food production. The president also pledges to get rid of the One thing is certain the US embargo hurts ordinary Cubans but has failed to change the regime. In fact Cuba can always blame its economic woes on the US that may help strengthen support for the government. Trump recently reduced flights to Cuba In January the US reduced flights allowed to fly to Cuba quite significantly. The announcement of the reduction clearly shows it was meant to reduce hard currency revenue going to the Cuban government, currency it needs to purchase goods it needs overseas. Charter flights will now only be allowed to fly to Havana and no other airports a step already taken with respect to commercial flights. 