Drama queen to the end as the disasters cascade Trump’s penchant for melodrama and center stage has backfired badly. Not only are there calls for impeachment for his inflammatory Georgia electoral phone call. A speech which many see as inciting the riots could also be legally actionable. The incredible insensitivity of Trump’s presidency is likely to come back to bite him, too. He’s antagonized a lot of people in the last 4 years. There are said to be 4000 lawsuits waiting for him when he leaves office. His business returns are under question following significant losses in revenue. The overall appearance of the business side is of a house of cards with no foundations. So why the drama? These many problems are all survival issues. It’s easy to argue that he should have been focusing on them, rather than trying to retain office. Maybe he was playing for time, maybe he just can’t stand the idea of not being the center of attention. The problem with that is nobody cares. He’s effectively history. He’s made a lot of very influential enemies. Even New York society, not famous for its selectivity, is The entire Trump family, in fact, is ensnared in Trump’s self-sabotaging antics. The Trump, like 2020, is gone. From the sheer devastation on the personal front, it’s unlikely he’ll come back, except as a ghost or a Halloween costume. It’s game over, and about time. The news from the coup attempt as it is now being widely called continues to dominate the headlines. F acebook, Twitter and YouTube have removed a Trump video. Scotland has refused him entry ironically due to the COVID lockdown in the UK. His Scottish business is also under severe scrutiny with Scottish MPs calling for an investigation into his businesses.Trump’s penchant for melodrama and center stage has backfired badly. Not only are there calls for impeachment for his inflammatory Georgia electoral phone call. A speech which many see as inciting the riots could also be legally actionable.The incredible insensitivity of Trump’s presidency is likely to come back to bite him, too. He’s antagonized a lot of people in the last 4 years. There are said to be 4000 lawsuits waiting for him when he leaves office. His business returns are under question following significant losses in revenue. The overall appearance of the business side is of a house of cards with no foundations.So why the drama? These many problems are all survival issues. It’s easy to argue that he should have been focusing on them, rather than trying to retain office. Maybe he was playing for time, maybe he just can’t stand the idea of not being the center of attention.The problem with that is nobody cares. He’s effectively history. He’s made a lot of very influential enemies. Even New York society, not famous for its selectivity, is canceling Ivanka , according to media sources.The entire Trump family, in fact, is ensnared in Trump’s self-sabotaging antics. The seemingly endless list of stories related to the family is as murderously dangerous as those for Trump himself. That’s not a good sign for people who are in the Trump event horizon and likely to get the receiving end of four years of pent-up fury.Trump, like 2020, is gone. From the sheer devastation on the personal front, it’s unlikely he’ll come back, except as a ghost or a Halloween costume. It’s game over, and about time.

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com