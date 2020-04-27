Op-Ed: Chinese boycott threat to Australia opens overdue can of worms

By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in World Sydney - China’s furious reaction to Australia’s call for an investigation into the coronavirus epidemic is hardly unexpected. China typically responds bluntly to any negative commentary, let alone this. Australia, (to the extreme annoyance of many Australians, particularly recently), has tended to simply quote the American perspective on many issues. The problems with this particular stroll up the Orange Brick Head are: 1. No investigation can reasonably expect to achieve a damn thing. 2. There’s not a lot of any sort of substance to investigate. The pandemic began in China. It spread worldwide. What are you going to do, interview individual viruses? You might as well. 3. The “China is to blame” thing is almost as insane as the “ 4. Also, in fairness – This disease was around for at least a month before the Chinese lockdown. It couldn’t have done anything but spread, probably through trade. You know, the China trade that makes America and Australia billions per years? Threats? It’s very clear the Chinese are truly livid about this accusation. The "hit back any way possible" response is pretty much ballpark. Trump, for example, supposedly threatens anyone and everyone on a more or less routine basis. In this environment, with the geniuses of the world’s media in tow, anger is unavoidable. It’s not a great business move, though. Not much is to be gained by anyone, either by this astonishingly disingenuous “investigation” or by a massive overreaction to imbecility from an imbecile source. If an investigation is held, the Chinese response will be “Go to hell”, and nobody can do anything about that. An "investigation" can do nothing useful, right in the middle of a serious pandemic that is affecting the whole world. It’s at best useless. The “The Americans are always right” problem One of the longest-running criticisms of American and Australian relations, particularly foreign relations, is that we act as if we believe a lot of this crap. Somehow, despite the last 60 years of disasters, we trust the Americans to get things right. We’re still waiting for our prizes, by the way. (In practice, they get things as right as they can with such berserk political interference.) Most American commentators have long since said the Trump administration (oxymorons permitted through common usage) is simply deflecting the flak from itself. Experts don’t simply find a scapegoat and ignore the abysmal performance of governments like it’s some sort of cure for incompetence. The ever-reliable cheerleaders formerly known as journalists, however, do. This is an American political thing during an American election year, and should, therefore, be regarded as a form of rabies. That’s also contagious, and we can do without it in our foreign policy. Ditch it. It’s no use to anyone, and we do have better things to do than sing along with an obvious face-saving exercise by some soon-to-be out or future lame-duck president. The threat c ould be real enough without too much further incentive . China has been fuming for some time at American rhetoric regarding this issue. Many critics, including me, note that the Trump administration has been eager to direct the headlines anywhere but at its own pandemic performance.Australia, (to the extreme annoyance of many Australians, particularly recently), has tended to simply quote the American perspective on many issues. The problems with this particular stroll up the Orange Brick Head are:1. No investigation can reasonably expect to achieve a damn thing.2. There’s not a lot of any sort of substance to investigate. The pandemic began in China. It spread worldwide. What are you going to do, interview individual viruses? You might as well.3. The “China is to blame” thing is almost as insane as the “ it’s a bioweapon” drivel. Diseases do spread. It’s that simple.4. Also, in fairness – This disease was around for at least a month before the Chinese lockdown. It couldn’t have done anything but spread, probably through trade. You know, the China trade that makes America and Australia billions per years?It’s very clear the Chinese are truly livid about this accusation. The "hit back any way possible" response is pretty much ballpark. Trump, for example, supposedly threatens anyone and everyone on a more or less routine basis. In this environment, with the geniuses of the world’s media in tow, anger is unavoidable.It’s not a great business move, though. Not much is to be gained by anyone, either by this astonishingly disingenuous “investigation” or by a massive overreaction to imbecility from an imbecile source. If an investigation is held, the Chinese response will be “Go to hell”, and nobody can do anything about that. An "investigation" can do nothing useful, right in the middle of a serious pandemic that is affecting the whole world. It’s at best useless.One of the longest-running criticisms of American and Australian relations, particularly foreign relations, is that we act as if we believe a lot of this crap. Somehow, despite the last 60 years of disasters, we trust the Americans to get things right. We’re still waiting for our prizes, by the way. (In practice, they get things as right as they can with such berserk political interference.)Most American commentators have long since said the Trump administration (oxymorons permitted through common usage) is simply deflecting the flak from itself. Experts don’t simply find a scapegoat and ignore the abysmal performance of governments like it’s some sort of cure for incompetence. The ever-reliable cheerleaders formerly known as journalists, however, do.This is an American political thing during an American election year, and should, therefore, be regarded as a form of rabies. That’s also contagious, and we can do without it in our foreign policy. Ditch it. It’s no use to anyone, and we do have better things to do than sing along with an obvious face-saving exercise by some soon-to-be out or future lame-duck president. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Australia Chinese boycott threat, China investigation, China bioweapon theory, COVID19 China investigation More news from Australia Chinese bo... China investigation China bioweapon theo... COVID19 China invest...