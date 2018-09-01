Op-Ed: China’s ‘Fight and win’ military doctrine vs media idiots

The world’s media, therefore, has seized on a phrase and There are broader strategic narratives in this analysis, and they are very complex. The analysis shows that: 1. The Chinese military is modernizing on an unprecedented scale. 2. China is developing the capacity to “project power” which means send forces to anywhere they’re needed. 3. China’s military is also integrated in to China’s global economic expansion and developments. 4. President Xi’s innovation initiatives are playing a major role in the modernization and development of future roles for China’s military. 5. The PLA (People’s Liberation Army, the basic term for China’s military) has beefed up its anti-corruption program. (Translation: Much more efficient, realistic military admin at all levels, as well as anti-corruption measures.) 6. Taiwan is a realistic potential source of conflict, possibly more so, as a result of the new military developments. I’m not about to list everything in the analysis, which is well laid out and quite readable. This analysis is clearly designed for those who have the time and inclination to find out what they’re talking about. The analysis is neither melodramatic or alarmist in any sense. Nor is it cluttered with the innuendo of media coverage. It’s the media which is generating the wrong messages from the right information. The Other Side of the Chinese Military China watching is a hobby of mine, and it’s fascinating to see how much utter claptrap can be published every second on the subject of China. The development “fight and win” doctrine has been ongoing for some time in practice. A revamped Chinese navy, new air capabilities, etc. The very lengthy shopping list of upgrades has been going on for at least 11 years to my knowledge. During this time, the Chinese army has gone from Meaning – The whole image of the Chinese military is totally out of date. The modern Chinese military has no resemblance to the old military, any more than modern China resembles the China of the Cultural Revolution. The “fight and win” model is a natural result of that process. A The Big Imponderable – President Xi The other big issue is If you must see him as an enemy, you should consider him to be very dangerous indeed. The simplest fact about the big names in Chinese history is that what is seen is only part of the story, and what is actually intended is likely to be almost invisible. Compare that with plodding Western military moves over the last 70 years. Sufficient hint? President Xi is now the major driver of one of the world’s biggest ships of state. Fortunately for the world, Xi is looking like his visions go a lot further than the very limited comprehension of global media. It’s very unlikely that an integrated strategy would or could be purely military, for example. It looks more like he’s building military capacity in context with this strategy, rather than anything else. One of his initiatives, and perhaps the only reliable clue to the scale of China’s visions of the future, is the There really is nothing quite like this idea in global trade at the moment. This is also not the sort of idea which comes from some very shallow “fight and win” strategy. Projecting power can be done in many ways, and military power is only one of the options. China’s worldwide economic initiatives have been very successful. Why fight an expensive war which might upset trade, when you can win whatever you want with a few phone calls? The view of China’s military as the only option is ridiculous at best. If the US intends to view China as some sort of latecomer imitating its own global military profile, it’s seriously wrong. China simply doesn’t need to do that. China doesn’t even need to fight the US to win what it wants. We can only hope that the US analysis is read and understood by the administration, and translated in to crayon drawings for the thick headed, backward corporate yokels now in office. There’s an old Chinese saying which states in effect that the superior general defeats an enemy in ways which the enemy simply doesn’t understand. The inference is that the enemy doesn’t even recognise the strategies and tactics used. That may well be the case. Professional readers please note: I’m well aware that there are many other factors in this situation across a virtual universe of other area, notably intelligence, covert ops, cyber wars, etc. Those issues are not included in this piece because they’d take too much space to define, let alone explain. The objective of this article is to deal with current media hype, not do another analysis. 