By Paul Wallis - Sydney - In a startling but welcome bit of news, it's been announced that Australia will receive free Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, and a free patent to manufacture the vaccines. The current arrangement is a "letter of intent", establishing the basis for distribution and manufacturing. Pricing and timing cannot be currently defined, due to the ongoing testing process.

Mandatory vaccinations

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that he wants the vaccine to be mandatory as far as possible. That means compulsory vaccinations, unless there are reasons for not vaccinating, or contrary medical advice.

In epidemiology, this approach is designed to maximize immunity while also reducing the risk of spread of the virus as much as possible. The anti-vax movement so far hasn't responded to the mandatory vaccination statement.

Not a done deal yet, but the right approach

It must be emphasized that the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine is still in the trial phase. Nothing is set in stone at this point. That said, the government has done well to cover the various angles in terms of access and manufacturing. Accessibility and broad spectrum immunization are the best practice benchmarks for effective management of the pandemic.

Recent serious outbreaks of the virus and deaths in Victoria have reinforced the point and need for a national immunization program. Even despite Australia's success in managing COVID-19, the risk is still present and highly dangerous.

The latest big spike in cases was traced to 9 returning travellers in Melbourne. The spread in this outbreak doubled Australia's number of cases and deaths. Mass immunization is the obvious common sense response.

The Australian government has secured these rights to the Oxford vaccines, which will be available subject to successful testing. Previously, doubt about the accessibility of new vaccines had been a serious potential problem, as had local manufacturing.