By By Paul Wallis 31 mins ago in World Sydney - First it was barley, then beef, now wine. China has yet again miraculously discovered suspected “dumping”, this time by Australian winemakers. Fed up Australian exporters in other markets are now looking elsewhere, with wine likely to follow suit. The current Australian theory is that China’s actions are designed to harm the Australian economy. The $265 billion worth of trade with China does equal about 20% of Australia’s GDP. The other side of this coin is that our trade isn’t trade if it’s conducted like this. It’s more like an ongoing insult, and likely to be worthless if constant self-serving charades like the previous “investigations” occur. The Australian wine industry isn’t holding its breath for an outcome, however myopic and predictable. Winemakers are now exploring other markets, and nobody seems too surprised. It’s a logical move for a major wine exporter to diversify, anyway. This constant harassment has become so normal that Australian dairy products are now expected to be the next target. That’s quite ironic. China was recently buying up vast amounts of dairy products from around the world. A Chinese warship’s crew in Sydney came ashore a couple of years ago and bought a literal shipload of baby formula, for example. Of course, the Chinese could buy dairy products from somewhere like Brazil, from the cattle now roaming where the Amazon used to be. They’d have to ship it twice as far, though. They’d also have to do some sort of deal with Brazil after leaving Brazil hanging in mid-air with lost Brazilian soy exports the Chinese now buy from the United States instead. Overall, the trade situation with Australia has been a virtual symphony of Chinese tact and charm for the last year. Alvin and the Chipmunks spring to mind as an example; it’s just a somewhat downmarket version of the fabulous rodents. Australia’s patience is now largely nominal. The thankless task of trying to do business with China these days is a strain at best. A major move for Australian exports? Bet on it. The truth is that our economy has been highly China-focused for a long time. Many pundits have been saying for years our exporters were too China-dependent. Getting out of the Chinese market can’t be easy, and there’s a lot to do before final disentanglement with these absurd situations. There is one positive - China’s moves have done us the favour of ending the equally thankless, unwanted “China or the US“ geopolitical position we were in prior to this onslaught of diplomatic brilliance. China seemed to think we’d somehow lose track of our longstanding organic/familial relationship with the US based on trade. It didn’t happen. All else followed, and this trade cluster-wreck is part of the follow-up. The Australian government has been trying, long and monotonously, to do business through official channels, but that hasn’t been working. China’s not talking or holding talks. We seem to just get these Imperial edicts from some office in Beijing. The next obvious step is to simply do business elsewhere. Given that we’re a food exporter and the world needs food, that shouldn’t be too hard. Even a total end to Australian food exports to China wouldn’t be too hard, if highly annoying and costly. Minerals and energy exports, however, Put it this way - We can’t do business with anyone on the basis of seemingly endless fictional accusations. Our trade with China is done under contracts and is legally binding under Chinese law. If those contracts are illegal or in breach of regulations, why hasn’t China acted on this issue decades ago? How plausible is this bizarre situation where the supplier to a jurisdiction is at fault, but not the recipients? Who’s in breach of Chinese law, Chinese importers or Australia? How reasonable is it to accuse such very longstanding contracts of suddenly breaching the law? 