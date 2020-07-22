By By Paul Wallis 56 mins ago in World Sydney - Australia almost had the pandemic beaten. Now, a new wave and new clusters are hitting back. At least some of the blame goes to disinformation online and urban myths about COVID-19. The Australian second wave timeline • The second wave started in Victoria this month and was identified as sourcing from housing block towers in Melbourne. • The towers were quarantined, and tracking and tracing identified a few other areas. • Other clusters appeared in New South Wales within a week or so. • The Victorian number of cases spiked rapidly, with 484 cases reported today. That’s a particularly bad number for Australia, and close to the big spikes in March. • Victorians were required to wear masks as of Monday this week. This is a departure for Australia, where masks weren’t previously recommended. Statistically, the wave looks more like local splashes, but the pandemic has effectively come back to Victoria. New South Wales shut the border with Victoria, but there are multiple cases and related issues. The state is The disinformation plague The anger is real enough, and with too many good reasons. Arguably worse than the pandemic is the disinformation. This is a disease. It is contagious. People have died and others have experienced serious effects as a result of contracting the disease. The sheer irresponsibility, not to say stupidity, of anyone failing to recognize or acknowledge the proven facts is almost beyond belief. There are no excuses for this. This is a real health crisis, it is doing countries and societies a lot of damage, and there’s no reason to pretend it isn’t. I can’t quite resist making a couple of points: • Some people claim wearing a mask interferes with their democratic liberties – How? How does a simple face mask reduce democracy? • Not going out in an emergency isn’t a great strain on your rights, either. You don’t go out in bushfires, floods, cyclones, heatwaves, or other disasters, either. • It’s not a “hoax” and never was. Why anyone would believe the online babble is anyone’s guess. Stupidity is its own reward. Enough people seem to have ignored the most basic precautions to make it a serious problem that could have been over by now. That’s what’s doing the damage, and it’s one of the main reasons why the pandemic is still raging in Western countries. Look at it this way: • All you need to do is wear a mask. • Just don’t go out so often. • Keep a reasonable distance between people. • DON’T BE AN IDIOT. What do you want, a map? How hard could it possibly be to do such basic things? If you want the pandemic and the lockdowns to end, that’s all that’s required. That's what's doing the damage, and it's one of the main reasons why the pandemic is still raging in Western countries.Look at it this way:• All you need to do is wear a mask.• Just don't go out so often.• Keep a reasonable distance between people.• DON'T BE AN IDIOT.What do you want, a map? How hard could it possibly be to do such basic things? If you want the pandemic and the lockdowns to end, that's all that's required.