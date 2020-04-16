By By Paul Wallis 10 hours ago in World Sydney - Australia’s March employment figures rase some interesting issues about when the world starts again. We’re doing pretty well now re the virus. Our numbers are relevant for the world restarting, and they’re very interesting figures. • 5.2% unemployment in March, when the pandemic was at its worst. That’s a better number than expected, but ABS says the deeper impact of mid-April will tell the full story and could be much worse. We actually had a small net rise in employment, thanks to more part-time jobs. • Job ads down by 34%. That’s a mixed indicator. Obviously, turnover will slow down, a lot, but it also means possible retention factors are in play. Not advertising means you have the people you need, for example. It would also be a bit masochistic to be hiring people you can’t use yet. • The worst affected sectors are hospitality and tourism, for obvious reasons. Those are big business here, and of course, they have a direct effect on commercial services, goods trade, etc. Australia’s pubs are shut, restaurants are shut, and tourism is at a micro-level. • Another perspective If there’s one thing the world wants to do, it’s getting out of this hole and get back to life. Job numbers and stats in this situation are naturally atypical. It’s not a guessing game for employers. The bottom line is visible, but the way out is to restart, safely, and avoid the costs of massive rehiring. This is a hiatus, in so many ways. The problems are: • How much does it cost to lay people off? It can be a lot, particularly for higher wage earners. • How much would rehiring cost? Also a lot. The time factor doesn’t help much, if you have to wait to get the people to restart. Businesses don’t like costs of any kind, particularly if those costs are avoidable. They also don’t like having to factor in additional costs and time to simply be able to do business. My impression is that Australian businesses are very aware of the cost risks, and the net result has been caution, rather than a stampede. Many businesses have simply worked from home to whatever extent they can. So they’ve obviously not been conducting slash-and-burn exercises unless truly essential. At the bottom of the curve, or nearly – The global scenario Australia and New Zealand are currently in a pretty good position. We have relatively low numbers of infections and infection rates are falling. The problem is that we also do business with the world. Two weeks’ worth of numbers from the April peak are basically transitionary figures. They’re temporary situations, incredibly annoying, but definitely not permanent. Employment here will be affected by how fast the world gets its act together. This is the 6 billion ton gorilla that's going to either help or hinder global trade and restarting the world. The anti-global insanity flies in the face of real economic necessity. The world simply can't afford not to do business, particularly now. The politicization of the pandemic can achieve exactly nothing, in any useful sense.So, world – You want to get back to work? Cut the rhetorical crap, fix your local issues and you'll restart a lot faster. There is a way out. You don't have to like it. You do have to do it. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com