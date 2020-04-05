We test more than any other country on Earth at the moment. With a relatively small population and strict lockdown rules, things seem to be working pretty well. The Australian states have been dogmatic, with good reason, about their lockdowns. In New South Wales, the lockdown rules mean big fines for breaches, but nobody’s complaining much. The message has got through, and that apparently did the trick to get everyone aware of how it works. The hoarding and absurd buying is dying down, slowly, under the weight of curses from the public and store owners. Hoarders have been called out by everyone, and even those thick skins and heads seem to be slowly taking the hint. Food prices have gone up, some things are less available than usual simply because things move more slowly, but no actual shortages are going to happen. One of the big risks in Australia is that we’re a nation of travellers. Commutes can be long, and just getting from A to B can take time. Spread of the virus could and perhaps should have been a lot faster than it’s been. We only have 5687 confirmed cases at the moment, out of a population of 25-6 million. That’s a bit better than Norway and Sweden, which have excellent health systems and much lower populations. We’re also highly urbanized, with most people living in cities, which is a major liability in any sort of epidemic. Shutting down a highly mobile society isn’t exactly popular, but people are doing it. Drastic as it seems, the social distancing rules are being followed, even if nobody’s really used to doing it. We’ve even had the The This isn’t over until it’s over, though. New South Wales is looking at lifting restrictions in 3 months. That may or may not happen, and may well last longer. There’s still a lot of unknowns about this disease, so nobody’s getting too relaxed just yet. Cautious optimism is better than the alternative, so we’ll take that. Australia’s pandemic story is based on jumping on the lockdown and a large, if criticised, stimulus package which is around 20% of GDP. It’s expensive, but it seems to have hit the right note in general with the public.We test more than any other country on Earth at the moment. With a relatively small population and strict lockdown rules, things seem to be working pretty well.The Australian states have been dogmatic, with good reason, about their lockdowns. In New South Wales, the lockdown rules mean big fines for breaches, but nobody’s complaining much. The message has got through, and that apparently did the trick to get everyone aware of how it works.The hoarding and absurd buying is dying down, slowly, under the weight of curses from the public and store owners. Hoarders have been called out by everyone, and even those thick skins and heads seem to be slowly taking the hint. Food prices have gone up, some things are less available than usual simply because things move more slowly, but no actual shortages are going to happen.One of the big risks in Australia is that we’re a nation of travellers. Commutes can be long, and just getting from A to B can take time. Spread of the virus could and perhaps should have been a lot faster than it’s been. We only have 5687 confirmed cases at the moment, out of a population of 25-6 million. That’s a bit better than Norway and Sweden, which have excellent health systems and much lower populations. We’re also highly urbanized, with most people living in cities, which is a major liability in any sort of epidemic.Shutting down a highly mobile society isn’t exactly popular, but people are doing it. Drastic as it seems, the social distancing rules are being followed, even if nobody’s really used to doing it. We’ve even had the luxury of debates over who gets the $1500 a fortnight stimulus package payments.The political response has been bipartisan . To everyone’s immense relief, there’s been no bickering about economic measures to tide us through the pandemic. Free child care and wage subsidies have barely raised a murmur. Right now, people are more worried that Year 12 students may miss out on most of their academic year.This isn’t over until it’s over, though. New South Wales is looking at lifting restrictions in 3 months. That may or may not happen, and may well last longer. There’s still a lot of unknowns about this disease, so nobody’s getting too relaxed just yet. Cautious optimism is better than the alternative, so we’ll take that.

