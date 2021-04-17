By By Paul Wallis 43 mins ago in World New York City - The pullout from Afghanistan has required some soul-searching of a rather unambiguous kind. America’s record in guerrilla wars is abysmal. Despite military “success” in some ways, strategic aims are routinely not met. I’ve written 95 articles on Afghanistan and related wars in the last 12 years. I have yet to see any movement away from the mindsets that cause these issues. There are too many glaring issues and too many avoidable problems. The problems are always the same. These lessons must be learned. Objectives and results If you look at the objectives and obvious prerequisites of the war in Afghanistan and the wider regional aspects, what were they? 1. Eliminate Al Qaeda. Done to a reasonable extent. On the global scale, they’ve been eclipsed. 2. Eliminate Bin Laden. Done after a few years. 3. Eliminate the Taliban. Not done at all thanks to cross-border support. 4. Eliminate the sources of the attacks on America and the West in general. Done to a debatable point. 5. Manage the military and guerrilla warfare environment on the ground in Afghanistan. Not done on a routine basis except locally. 6. Improve the human condition of Afghanistan after a 40-year war. Not done at all. Even the basic issues of north/south and Pashtun interests weren’t really considered. 7. “Hearts and minds” operations – These operations never work, and always ignore the brutal coercion of the civil population. This also happened in Vietnam and Iraq. If you simply said, “We’re trying to give you back your country”, it’d make a lot more sense to people in war zones. 8. Casualties – Too high for too long, and unnecessary, caused mainly by the insistence of “boots on the ground”, whether required or not. 9. Boost American credibility in the Middle East and South Asia in a regional Middle Eastern strategy. Not achieved. Thanks to things like Blackwater and other bizarre "accessories", US credibility has been tarnished, badly.
10. Find a solution to this type of warfare. Not done, and repeating many of the mistakes of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan.

Defining "bogged down"

In guerrilla wars, the definition of "bogged down" is unambivalent:
• Too many tactical issues over a huge area.
• Too many meaningless firefights.
• Too many commitments for people, resources, and time.
• Ignoring glaring realities on the ground.
• Failing to deliver critical hits to the opposing forces.
• Failure to create a local defense force willing and able to defeat the enemy.
• Failure to destroy the enemy's ability to continue to fight. This includes failure to eliminate third parties providing support to the enemy.
• "Boots on ground" (sad acronym BOG) causing unnecessary casualties by creating tactical situations which give easy targets for the enemy.

This is the story of every guerrilla war since Vietnam. The problem goes back to where the word "guerrilla" was created; the Spanish war during the Napoleonic wars. These are the most vicious of all wars, and often also internal civil wars with multiple parties. It's called "complex warfare" for so many good reasons.

Now compare the objectives above with the problems.
• The first 2 objectives were pretty much achieved.
• Objectives 3- 5 did actually do considerable damage to the enemy, if not enough.
• Objectives 6-10 weren't achieved at all and undermined the key strategies.

Solution?

Any solution in a few words has to be over-simplistic, but it covers many issues:

1. Stick relentlessly to the key objectives and avoid getting bogged down in anything at all.
2. Don't fight mindlessly for every bit of dirt.
3. Minimise use and exposure of ground forces. (It's cheaper in so many ways)
4. Physical presence of troops is not required unless it's for operational reasons. Hit and run works and reduces risks.
5. Special forces can do work for which other forces aren't trained and are too slow. (These forces aren't designed for that work.)
6. Internal politics is always messy and time-consuming. Avoid.
7. You can't create a democracy or even a semi-working society in a war zone. It's unrealistic.
8. Without easy targets, guerrillas are largely ineffective and their credibility suffers. They can't even claim to be winning.
9. The civil war aspect of these wars is a major liability for guerrillas and their rivals. Exploit that aspect.
10. Get civilians out of war zones and house them properly. This also removes sources of information, IED factories, etc. See international law regarding the obligations of military forces to civilian populations.

The future

These wars are likely to become more common, and much worse. Afghanistan is the current poster country for what can happen and the likely future of the Middle East in particular. 40 years with no solution, a devastated country, and absolutely nothing for anyone to show for it. Millions have died and been maimed. After the Americans leave, the war will continue in a different form. Islamic State is now in the area, and they’ve challenged the Taliban on numerous occasions already. The next war in Afghanistan is already starting. In that sense, the last 40 years are just the prelude to the next generation of war. The only option is to find a working method of shutting down terrorists on their own home ground. The complexity needs to be simplified; the regional and future repercussions of military actions need to be fully understood. From the purely military perspective, the idea of repeating mistakes has no redeeming features. You know what doesn’t work. You know why it doesn't work. "Boom and zoom" has more chance of success than "bog and slog" ever will.

The methods must change; the mindsets must change. Politicians need to understand that. The usual story is that political goals and military realities have nothing in common. That has to change, too. Then maybe, at last, the world will get some peace.

The pullout has also delivered some heavy flak for the US generals. There were predictions of "getting bogged down in Afghanistan" before the operation started. These predictions were based on prior wars, and they were sadly correct in too many ways. 