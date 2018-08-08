Email
article imageOne wounded as rockets fired from Gaza hit Israeli town

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

One person was wounded when rockets launched from Gaza hit an Israeli town on Wednesday, authorities said.

First responders treated a person aged around 45 who was lightly wounded by shrapnel in the town of Sderot, near Gaza's northern border, the United Hatzalah medical service said.

Several other people were treated for shock after two rockets hit the town, following sirens warning of an incoming strike, the army and police said.

"Eight projectile launches were identified from Gaza at Israel. The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted two of the launches," the Israeli army said in English on Twitter.

Parts of Sderot have been closed off and police bomb disposal units were at the scene of the strikes, a spokesman for the force said.

Israeli television broadcast images of a house and cars reportedly damaged by the rockets in Sderot.

The strikes come after two fighters from the military wing of Hamas, which rules Gaza, were killed by Isareli fire on Tuesday.

Hamas warned Israel it would pay for the attack.

Israel says it holds Hamas responsible for all fire coming from the long-blockaded coastal territory.

