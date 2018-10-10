Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOne more reason not to pick your nose: pneumonia

Listen | Print
By AFP     47 mins ago in Health

Parents exasperated by their children constantly ignoring pleas to stop picking their noses, may have finally found an argument to break the habit: it might give you pneumonia.

Pneumococcus, the bacteria that causes pneumonia -- a lung condition that can prove deadly if untreated -- is known to spread through airborne droplets, often from the coughs and sneezes of infected individuals.

British scientists said Thursday they had proved for the first time that the disease-causing bacteria can be transmitted manually via the nose and hands.

In a trial, the results of which were published in the European Respiratory Journal, a group of adult volunteers had the bacteria applied to their hands.

They were then given the unenviable choice of four tasks: "wet sniff," "dry sniff", "wet poke", and "dry poke" designed to mimic everyday actions that see people touch or rummage around inside their noses.

"This study has shown that the hands can spread this bacteria as well and objects like mobile phones or children's toys could also be adding to the spread of this bacteria," Victoria Connor, a clinical research fellow at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and Royal Liverpool Hospital, told AFP.

Globally, pneumonia kills an estimated 1.3 million infants under five each year, and Connor said although the trial was conducted with adults, the main lesson was for parents of young children.

"It might not be realistic to get children to stop picking, poking and rubbing their noses," she said.

"But for parents... ensuring good hand hygiene and cleaning of toys or surfaces would likely reduce transmission, and reduce the risk of developing pneumococcal infection such as pneumonia."

Participants in the study were just as likely to get the bacteria in their noses whether they were exposed to wet or dry pneumococcus samples, said the researchers.

But the total amount transmitted was higher in the "wet sniff" and "wet poke" groups, suggesting that the process of drying out may kill some of the bacteria.

More about Britain, Health, Study, Pneumonia
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Monstrous Hurricane Michael hits Florida as Category 4 storm
Review: Kane Brown sweeps country categories at American Music Awards Special
Christian UK bakery wins landmark 'gay cake' case
Pipeline explosion in British Columbia forces evacuations
GOP Senator John Barrasso introduces bill to end EV tax credit
'Just say no' to drug legalisation: WHO chief
Ray Angry talks new album 'One,' The Roots, Bjork and technology Special
N.Ireland divide threatens Brexit deal days before crunch summit
Far-right Bolsonaro stumbles in race for Brazil presidency
IS attacks advancing US-backed forces in Syria's east: monitor