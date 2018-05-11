Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOne hurt in school shooting near Los Angeles, 14-yr-old arrested

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Police in California arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at a high school near Los Angeles on Friday that left one hurt, the local sheriff's department and education officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said the suspect had been detained near Highland High School in Palmdale, 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

Both were students at the school.

"Deputies responded immediately to Palmdale shooting, arrest made, weapon found, active investigation underway. Reasonably sure threat is contained," department spokesman Jim McDonnell tweeted.

The suspect was a "male Hispanic juvenile," the sheriff's office said, later clarifying that the weapon was a rifle that was "recovered off campus."

The sheriff's office said a boy had been shot in the arm at the school and was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Local media reported that the victim, also 14, was wounded as he was getting out of the car that brought him to the campus.

Agents with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were heading to the scene, the agency said.

About a half hour later, calls were received about "shots fired" near Manzanita Elementary School, around eight miles to the west, the sheriff's department reported, adding that officers found no evidence of a crime there.

Deputies said they had secured both locations, and were investigating.

"We are all concerned about the safety of our children," Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said in an alert.

"It has been confirmed that earlier this morning, there was an active shooter on the Highland High School campus. Apparently, the person was already apprehended.

"I want to let you know that all of the Palmdale Elementary Schools were put on lockdown, and will stay on lockdown until the situation is confirmed as safe for our students, teachers, staff and parents."

Highland confirmed in a tweet that it saw "no threat" to pupils and added that staff were working with law enforcement to determine release procedures for students.

More about US, Crime, Shooting, School
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China's Didi suspends car-pool service after passenger murder
Bitcoin price going nowhere slowly
Trump pullout from Iran deal signals Mideast strategic shift
'I've been blacklisted' says Poland's Oscar-winning director
Canada's Trudeau to unveil gender equality plan at G7
Review: Bon Jovi electrifies Madison Square Garden in New York City Special
Brazilian dictator personally approved killings in '70s: report
Eileen Davidson wins 2018 Emmy for 'The Young and The Restless'
Trudeau sees other countries following Canada to legalize pot
Raid on South Korean exchange roils cryptocurrency markets