Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOne dead as record snowfall hits Moscow

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

At least one person died and several were injured after Moscow experienced its heaviest day of snowfall since records began, the city's mayor and agencies said Sunday.

Russia's meteorological service said Moscow had seen more than half its average monthly snowfall in the space of 24 hours, with 43 centimetres (17 inches) blanketing the capital by Sunday morning, agencies reported.

"One person died from a falling tree that hit an electric power line," Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his VKontakte social media page, adding that 360 trees had already been brought down by the extreme weather.

A municipal worker tries to clear a street in Moscow on February 4 2018
A municipal worker tries to clear a street in Moscow on February 4, 2018
Yuri KADOBNOV, AFP

"According to the latest information, five have been injured. Be careful. The forecast says the weather will get worse," he later said via Twitter, warning of strong winds to come.

Dozens of flights were delayed and several cancelled at the city's airports.

Earlier an official from Moscow's meteorological office told Interfax news agency the equivalent of 14 millimetres of water had fallen in 12 hours on Saturday, topping a previous record from 1957.

More about Russia, Weather, Snow
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Ashley Cleveland exquisite on new album 'One More Song' Special
In quest for growth, German toymakers keep it real
Cyprus votes in close presidential run-off
Probe into Indonesian police who shamed transgenders
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Israel 'legalising' rogue settlement in response to murder: Netanyahu
Are businesses simply too busy for digital transformation?
Macron pledges aid for historic Senegal city threatened by Atlantic
Egypt unveils tomb of ancient priestess
Margaret Cho announces spring 2018 'Fresh Off The Bloat' shows