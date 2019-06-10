Email
article imageOne dead as helicopter crash-lands on Manhattan building

By AFP     34 mins ago in World

A helicopter crash-landed on top of a high-rise in midtown Manhattan Monday, starting a fire and leaving one person dead as the entire building shook from the impact.

"There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan," the New York Police Department tweeted as emergency services flooded the area.

"The fire has been extinguished. There is currently one fatality reported," tweeted the city's fire department.

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed and was monitoring the situation.

Speaking at the scene, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters there had been "casualties" on board the helicopter -- suggesting the pilot was the person killed -- and that a fire briefly broke out, but that no one in the building had been hurt.

"The preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another," Cuomo said.

"People who were in the building said they felt the building shake."

The city fire department urged people to avoid the area.

More about US, Accident, Helicopter
