Quebec, as well as parts of New Brunswick and eastern Ontario been hit hard with massive flooding,
brought on by snowmelt and rain which caused the Chaudière, Ottawa, and St. Lawrence rivers to burst their banks. As of April 26, over 2,500 homes were damaged with over 2,100 people cut off due to washed out roads or landslides.
Today, an additional 2,500 homes and over 6,000 people in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac can be added to the statistics after a dike holding back the Lake of Two Mountains breached Saturday evening as families were sitting down to eat supper.
No one was injured or missing, and quick action by Quebec provincial police, using an amphibious vehicle and other measures, allowed them to get everyone out of an area of 50 different streets
in the off-island Montreal suburb. As of Sunday morning, the water continues to rise.
"I have never seen anything like this before," said resident David Tremblay this morning. His father-in-law has lived in the area since 1970, he added, and he's never seen anything like it either. "Although there's been spring flooding in the past," he said, it has never "reached as high levels as it did."
Emergency services, supported by provincial police officers and the Canadian Armed Forces, were out in force this morning, going door-to-door to make sure everyone is safe, with about 100 additional homes to be evacuated today.
just a few hours before the dike was breached, Quebec Premier Francois Legault told residents in waterlogged areas of the province that they face "a few more difficult days" ahead and urged them to “have courage” until the flood threat eases. He noted that swollen rivers south of Quebec City were beginning to slowly recede.
However, Legault said in the corridor along the St. Lawrence and Ottawa rivers between Montreal and the boundary with Ontario, the river levels weren’t expected to peak before Monday or Tuesday. As a matter of fact, in the Ottawa area
on Saturday, there was a call for more volunteers to help with packing and stacking sandbags.
Number of Ottawa-Gatineau flood victims spikes as waters keep rising
Military reinforcements are expected in Clarence-Rockland, Ontario today as there are states of emergency in at least 13 communities in the region, including Ottawa and Gatineau.
Glen Roberts' property in Cumberland is surrounded by a wall of sandbags nearly six feet high, and he is getting frustrated by the attitudes of some politicians.
"Not everybody likes carbon tax, but there's obviously climate change," he said. "And when I hear politicians not address climate change, or they want to make statements at gas stations, it goes beyond grade three logic."