Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNumber of EU workers slides before Brexit: data

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The number of EU workers in Britain sank in the third quarter by the largest amount since records began, official data showed Tuesday ahead of Brexit.

The total of European Union nationals working in Britain fell 132,000 to 2.25 million in the three months to September from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

That was the biggest annual decline since the ONS started compiling the data in 1997, and was driven by fewer Eastern Europeans working in Britain.

The overall number of EU workers has now fallen for the last three quarters, down from a high of 2.4 million a year ago.

The news comes amid growing expectation that London could soon agree a Brexit deal with Brussels, ahead of the nation's departure at the end of March.

The ONS added Tuesday that the total number of unemployed people in Britain rose 21,000 to 1.38 million people in the third quarter.

The overall jobless rate -- which is the proportion of of the workforce that is unemployed -- climbed to 4.1 percent.

That was compared with 4.0 percent in the prior quarter and 4.3 percent in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, average earnings including bonuses grew 3.0 percent in the three months to September compared with a year earlier, boosting the pound.

More about Britain, Economy, Unemployment, Brexit
More news from
Latest News
Top News
UN report finds violations of South Sudan arms embargo
US security chief Bolton vows to 'squeeze' Iran
Turkey walkout deals fresh blow to Italy's Libya talks
Billy Joel talks Long Island Music Hall of Fame and longevity Special
Essential Science: Skin sensor can measure oxygen in the body
New solar panels can heat during the day and cool at night
Ex-SS guard says he is 'ashamed' but innocent
Timeline for massive China-backed trade deal slips
Italy to defy EU over big-spend budget
Many have concerns over firms implanting microchips in employees