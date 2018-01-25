Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNuclear concerns push 'Doomsday Clock' closer to midnight

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Mounting concerns about the possibility of a nuclear war along with US President Donald Trump's "unpredictability" have pushed the symbolic "Doomsday Clock" to two minutes before midnight, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said Thursday.

The clock -- which serves as a metaphor for how close humanity is to destroying the planet -- was moved forward by 30 seconds, to as near as it has ever been to the hour of the apocalypse.

The last time the clock was at two minutes to midnight was in 1953 when the United States and Soviet Union were testing hydrogen bombs.

"In this year's discussions, nuclear issues took center stage once again," said Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

She mentioned new testing by North Korea, an enhanced commitment to nuclear weapons in China, Pakistan and India, and "unpredictability" embodied by the US president in tweets and statements.

The Doomsday Clock was created in 1947. Its time has changed 20 times since then, ranging from two minutes to midnight in 1953 to 17 minutes before midnight in 1991.

Last year it moved from three minutes before midnight to two-and-a-half minutes.

More about Environment, US, Nuclear, Politics, Disaster
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Autographs and fruit threats as Trump strides into Davos
Canada's National Research Council trials blockchain technology
Hit in Turkish shelling, Syria Kurds dig in their heels
Falcon Heavy completes static test fire — SpaceX closer to launch
Trump hails 'great relationship' with UK's May
Interview: k.d. lang talks North American 'Ingénue Redux' tour Special
US calls for South Sudan arms embargo after failed truce
French fishermen blockade Calais over electric pulse fishing
New tactical nukes in US arsenal raise risks, experts warn
Malala lauds feminism as Trump lands in Davos