article imageNorway school boy threatens staff with knife: police

By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Four members of staff at an Oslo primary school were slightly hurt when a pupil threatened an employee with a knife, Norwegian police said Tuesday.

Police sent several patrols to the school in the Brynseng district after reports of "violence and a threatening situation", the force said on Twitter.

A pupil at the school, which has students between six and 13 years old, was threatening a staff member with a bread knife, Norway's NTB news agency reported.

Police said they overpowered the boy, who was described in Norwegian media reports as very young.

None of those hurt were stabbed with the knife, but suffered bites or were stabbed with a fork by the boy, Verdens Gang newspaper reported.

All were staff at the school, said police.

The incident reportedly happened after a confrontation in the playground.

