Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNorway politician who hit asylum seeker becomes justice minister

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A politician convicted of beating an asylum seeker was appointed as acting justice minister in Norway on Tuesday.

Minister of fisheries and a member of the anti-immigration Progress Party (FrP), Per Sandberg is temporarily replacing Sylvi Listhaug who resigned on the same day.

The 58-year-old Sandberg, who's also considered close to the FrP's populist wing, has often made headlines in the media.

In 1997, a court slapped him with a 3,000 kroner (around 400 euros, $490) fine for hitting an asylum seeker from the former Yugoslavia at a late-night party at his place.

"I don't remember who started it, but the headbutting went off like a pure reflex and then it was over," Sandberg wrote in his 2013 memoir.

Social media users were indulging in the irony.

"It's a bit strange to have a justice minister with a police record which would make it impossible for him to work in the police or as a prison guard," a Twitter user said.

"Good news guys! If you've ever been convicted of violence against an asylum seeker, then the FrP has a job for you as acting Minister of Justice and Immigration," another tweet said.

Listhaug, who had been under fire for over a week, announced her resignation on Facebook, sparing Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg from calling a vote of confidence in the government, whose outcome was uncertain.

In a Facebook post on March 9, Listhaug shocked the nation when she accused the opposition Labour Party of considering that "the rights of terrorists are more important than the security of the nation".

Labour members were the main victims of the bloodiest attacks on Norwegian soil since World War II.

On July 22, 2011, right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who once was a member of the Progress Party, killed 77 people in twin attacks: one targeting then Labour prime minister Jens Stoltenberg's office in Oslo and another against a Labour youth camp on the island of Utoya.

More about Norway, Politics, Government
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Syria forces battle to secure Damascus
Glacier ice loss has reached the 'point of no return'
EU leaders to weigh 'consequences' on Russia over spy attack
In Syria's Ghouta, hard-hit but home again
Italy accused of blocking aid with migrant rescue boat seizure
Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, dies aged 45
UN reports mass rights abuses in Turkey
Google to let retailers sell products through search
Expelled Russian diplomats leave London embassy
France's most anglophone president on a mission to push French