Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNorway MPs want Nobel for student climate campaigner Greta

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish school girl climate campaigner who has inspired worldwide protests, should be awarded this year's Nobel Peace prize, Norwegian lawmakers said Thursday.

"We have proposed Greta Thunberg because if we do nothing to halt climate change it will be the cause of wars, conflict and refugees," Norwegian Socialist MP Freddy Andre Ovstegard told AFP.

"Greta Thunberg has launched a mass movement which I see as a major contribution to peace," he added.

Six months ago no one knew who Thunberg was when, as a 15-year-old, she camped outside Sweden's parliament next to a hand-written sign: "SCHOOL STRIKE FOR CLIMATE".

Since then she has gone global, striking a chord with younger people disillusioned by the slow progress of the adult world in halting climate change.

On Friday, thousands of students are expected to demonstrate in more than 100 countries in what activists say could be a milestone moment in a grassroots campaign to push world leaders into doing more.

"We are only seeing the beginning," Thunberg, now 16, tweeted recently.

"I think that change is on the horizon and the people will stand up for their future."

More about Norway, Sweden, Environment, Climate, Student
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Massive email data breach at Verification.io Special
What to expect from Turkish local elections?
NASA chief acknowledges more trouble with SLS rocket
Tristan Rogers talks 'General Hospital,' fan events and 'The Bay' Special
Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz talks future plans, technology Special
Vietnam family of Kim murder suspect urge her not to lose hope
Op-Ed: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down, still no info
No-deal or delay? Votes leave Brexit in limbo
Venezuela's US invasion: the dollar takes hold
Economy woes threaten to haunt Erdogan's AKP in Turkey elections