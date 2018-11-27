Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNorth American free trade deal to be signed in Argentina: Kudlow

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The new North American Free Trade Agreement, which binds Canada, the United States and Mexico, will be signed on the margins of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this weekend, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday.

Kudlow said US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau believed the renamed US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) would support the auto industry and its employees.

"That deal will be signed in Argentina," he said.

In Ottawa, Trudeau's office said the parties were "tracking toward" signing the pact on November 30, but added that details were still being finalized.

"We're still discussing what a signing ceremony would look like," a senior official said, adding that in the meantime, "the scrub of the legal text continues."

More about Canada, Mexico, US, Diplomacy, Trade
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Rapid-chargers for EVs 'too ugly' to be installed in some areas
Co-creator of gene editing speaks out on CRISPR embryo research
US intel chief to brief NATO on US withdrawal from INF treaty
France to close 14 nuclear reactors by 2035: Macron
Trump faces China trade showdown, Russia, Saudi tensions at G20
El Chapo wife off hook — for now — over banned phone
Gene-edited babies and cloned monkeys: China tests bioethics
Politics loom behind Russia-Ukraine crisis
Trump threatens to cut subsidies for GM due to plant closures
Apple programs focus on introducing women and students to tech