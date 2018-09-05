By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in World Earlier in 2018 the Swedish Academy said that it would not award a Nobel prize for literature this year. Instead two prizes will be awarded next year. The decision came after a sexual assault scandal involving the husband of one of the Academy's members. A new prize is created A number of members of Sweden's cultural establishment were so upset by the Swedish Academy decision that they set up The New Academy which will award the New Prize in Literature for 2018. During the summer, the New Academy consulted the country's librarians and produced a long list of nominees including well-known auhors such as Joyce Carol Oates and J.K. Rowling. The New Academy has Voting by general public created short list This summer, the organization consulted the country’s librarians, who produced a long list of nominees, which included a number of well-known authors, including Neil Gaiman, Joyce Carol Oates, J.K. Rowling, and others, which was then voted on by the general public. Maryse Condé, Haruki Murakami, Kim Thúy, and Neil Gaiman were the public favorites, and a jury will now select a final winner from that shortlist. Two authors on the short list are science fiction and fantasy authors Science fiction and fantasy authors are rarely recognized by the Nobel Prize for literature. Two exceptions are Doris Lessing and Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Gaiman is known for his Sandman comics and novels such as American Gods and The Ocean at the end of the Lane. Haruki Murakami is . A number of members of Sweden's cultural establishment were so upset by the Swedish Academy decision that they set up The New Academy which will award the New Prize in Literature for 2018. During the summer, the New Academy consulted the country's librarians and produced a long list of nominees including well-known auhors such as Joyce Carol Oates and J.K. Rowling.The New Academy has its own website. that says: "The New Academy is a non-profit organization, politically and financially independent. It consists of a wide range of knowledgeable individuals. The New Academy works within the time frame of the Swedish Academy and in five different committees. The winner will be announced on October 12th and presented at a formal event with a grand celebration December 9th 2018. " The Academy will dissolve in December after its work is finished.This summer, the organization consulted the country’s librarians, who produced a long list of nominees, which included a number of well-known authors, including Neil Gaiman, Joyce Carol Oates, J.K. Rowling, and others, which was then voted on by the general public. Maryse Condé, Haruki Murakami, Kim Thúy, and Neil Gaiman were the public favorites, and a jury will now select a final winner from that shortlist.Science fiction and fantasy authors are rarely recognized by the Nobel Prize for literature. Two exceptions are Doris Lessing and Gabriel Garcia Marquez.Gaiman is known for his Sandman comics and novels such as American Gods and The Ocean at the end of the Lane.Haruki Murakami is described by Wikipedia : "HarukiMurakami... Haruki, born January 12, 1949) is a Japanese writer. His books and stories have been bestsellers in Japan as well as internationally, with his work being translated into 50 languages.. and selling millions of copies outside his native country... His work has received numerous awards, including the World Fantasy Award, the Frank O'Connor International Short Story Award, the Franz Kafka Prize, and the Jerusalem Prize." His novels include 1Q84 and Kafka on the Shore. More about Nobel Prize for Literature, swedish academy, New Academy More news from Nobel Prize for Lite... swedish academy New Academy