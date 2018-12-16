Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNobel laureate urges Yazidi protection until IS leaders tried

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Nobel laureate and former jihadist captive Nadia Murad called for the protection of women belonging to her Yazidi minority until Islamic State leaders are tried for crimes against the community.

"All the victims need a safe haven until Daesh is brought to the international courts," the 25-year-old Iraqi said at an international conference in Doha, using an Arabic acronym for the jihadist group.

Murad also renewed calls for Iraq and other countries to investigate the fate of members of her Yazidi minority kidnapped by IS.

Murad was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo earlier this month with Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege for her work highlighting the plight of Iraq's Yazidis.

Like thousands of other Yazidi women and girls, Murad was abducted by IS in 2014 as the jihadists overran the minority's stronghold of Sinjar in northern Iraq, close to the border with Syria.

They were held captive, tortured, raped and sold as sex slaves by IS.

Attending the Doha Forum, Murad -- the first Iraqi to receive the Nobel prize -- said on Sunday that she dreams of returning home.

"I dream about returning to Sinjar and living a noble life, opening a beauty salon as a way to help Yazidi women," she said.

More than 3,000 Yazidi women and children are still missing, probably still held captive, according to Murad.

IS captured large swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014, proclaiming a "caliphate" in land it controlled.

The jihadists have since lost most of their territory to offensives by multiple forces in both countries, retreating to desert holdouts.

More about Qatar, Politics, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bethlehem church mosaics sparkle in time for Christmas
New EV charging system 3x more powerful than Tesla Superchargers
Cambodia seizes record 3-tonne haul of African ivory
North Cyprus journalist takes on Turkey's mighty Erdogan
Georgia's first female president sworn in
Review: Carie Karavas delivers superb comedic show at The Brokerage Special
U.S. sees quantum computing and AI as 'emerging threats'
Dutch build artificial islands to bring wildlife back
BMJ study — Parachutes don't save people who fall out of planes
Review: Backstreet Boys captivate Mohegan Sun with stellar performance Special