No violent eSports at Olympics, says IOC chief

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNo violent eSports at Olympics, says IOC chief

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Sports

IOC chief Thomas Bach insisted Thursday that violent computer games would never be part of the Olympics as he faces growing pressure to allow eSports into the Olympic movement.

Bach said it would be a "red line" for the International Olympic Committee that no computer game that encourages violence would be allowed.

eSports have already been admitted as a medal sport for the 2022 Asian Games and the Paris committee organising the 2024 Olympics has not ruled including eSports in its events.

Bach told reporters during a visit to India that while eSports involve physical activity, training and concentration comparable to some traditional sports the new billion-dollar boom industry must prove its values.

"The IOC is a very rules-based organisation therefore in order to be recognised in a way by the Olympic movement it is not enough just to show physical activity," said Bach.

Violent computer games would be a 'red line' for the Olympics says IOC chief Thomas Bach
Violent computer games would be a 'red line' for the Olympics, says IOC chief Thomas Bach
NICHOLAS YEO, AFP

"And the red line would be eGames which are killer games, where you have the promotion of violence or any kind of discrimination as a content.

"They can never be recognised as a part of the Olympic movement because they would be contrary to our values and principles," said the 64-year-old administrator.

Bach highlighted how five new sports -- baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing -- have been added for the 2020 Tokyo Games as the Olympics seeks regain youth popularity.

"Tradition alone is no value. If you don't open up to sports practised by the younger generations then you can lose your relevance very, very quickly," said Bach.

"This is why we are happy that in Tokyo we have added these sports on the Olympic programme. So the Olympic Games in Tokyo would be more younger and more urban."

More about Ioc, Ind, Bach, eSports
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
No violent eSports at Olympics, says IOC chief
Boston marathon winner Kawauchi to quit his day job
No-go warning as Japan volcano erupts for first time in 250 years
Queen puts foward son as next head of Commonwealth
Erdogan's snap polls: bold gambit or checkmate?
YouTube video reunites Indian man with family after 40 years
IOC monitoring Samsung Olympic lobbying claims: Bach
France immigration bill sows seeds of dissent in Macron party
'The Nanny' actress announces 2018 Cancer Schmancer Cruise
Windsor prepares to cash in on royal wedding extravaganza