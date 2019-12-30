Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCyprus court finds British woman guilty of false rape claim

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A court in Cyprus on Monday found a British woman guilty of falsely claiming she was gang-raped by a group of Israeli tourists in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa.

Sentencing was adjourned until January 7.

The woman, who was 19 at the time of the incident in July, had pleaded not guilty to the charge of "public mischief", which carries a sentence of up to one year in prison and a fine of around 1,700 euros.

"The statements you have given were false," the judge told the defendant in remarks translated by the court interpreter.

She appeared frustrated by the delay to the sentencing, telling her lawyer: "He already made his decision! I thought we were asking for a fine."

More than a dozen women from an association for the protection of women attended court wearing white scarves with an image of lips sewn shut printed on them.

The woman's lawyers had claimed she was pressured into signing a statement written by a detective.

The judge said during the trial that police had acted properly at all times, with no pressure exerted to change the woman's mind about her initial claim she was raped by 12 Israelis on July 17.

The Israelis, aged 15 to 18, were released without charge the same month after the woman was arrested on suspicion of making a false statement.

Rights groups argued the teenager has suffered humiliation and been mistreated by the police and media.

They have called for an investigation into police handling of the case and criticised the way rape cases and victims are treated in Cyprus.

More about Cyprus, Britain, Israel, Court
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Olivia Newton-John is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire
Russia successfully tests an 'alternative Internet'
US hits pro-Iran group with deadly strikes in Iraq, Syria
Op-Ed: Cody Newman is the female pop artist to watch in 2020
Iran blasts France for 'interference' over jailed academic
Tourists at risk as heatwave fuels Australia bushfires
Op-Ed: Maura West is the Female Performer of 2019 on 'General Hospital'
Caffeine can offset health risks of diets high in fat and sugar
Magnetic North Pole has now crossed the Prime Meridian
Op-Ed: Maurice Benard is the Male Performer of 2019 on General Hospital