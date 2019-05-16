Email
Nine trapped in Shanghai building collapse: govt

By AFP     5 hours ago in World

Nine people were trapped after an automotive dealership building collapsed in Shanghai Thursday as it was undergoing renovation, but rescue personnel managed to pull 11 others to safety, Chinese authorities said.

The accident occurred around 11:30 am (0330 GMT) in an area of central Shanghai, the fire rescue bureau of China's Ministry of Emergency Management said on its verified social media account.

Pictures posted on the account showed bloodied and dust-covered construction workers being dug out of piles of rubble by emergency rescue personnel.

The low-rise building had been used as a dealership for Mercedes-Benz cars.

The bureau did not say whether anyone was killed or provide detail of any injuries to those who were rescued.

