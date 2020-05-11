Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNine die in care home fire outside Moscow

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

A fire broke out in a retirement home in the Moscow region, killing at least nine people, local authorities said Monday.

The blaze in the privately-owned care home in the town of Krasnogorsk started at around midnight Sunday and was extinguished within an hour, emergencies services said.

"Nine people died on site and nine more were rushed to hospital in serious condition and are being treated in intensive care," the Krasnogorsk municipal government said in a statement.

Russian news agencies said 37 people were in the building at the time of the fire.

Investigators said the victims whose burnt bodies were recovered were aged between 66 and 90.

They said a faulty electrical wire was a possible cause of the incident and launched a probe into fire safety violations.

They later detained the care home's manager, treating him as a suspect, news agencies reported.

Kommersant newspaper said many of the care home residents were not mobile and the employees were unable to carry them out despite the fire being small.

The blaze is the second such incident around Moscow in just over a month: investigators are probing another fire in an upscale retirement home in Moscow in April, which caused the deaths of six people.

More about Russia, Fire, Elderly
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Hong Kong leader vows education overhaul after protests
Europe emerges from confinement, but Asia infections spike
China's ground zero reports virus infections
Maltese envoy resigns after comparing Merkel to Hitler
Italian rice puts pasta in the shade during pandemic
Review: Adam Lambert and Queen rock on 'You Are The Champions' rendition Special
Criss Angel remembers late magician Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy
Chatting with Matthew Medney: CEO of Heavy Metal Special
Eleven captured for failed maritime 'invasion' of Venezuela
Essential Science: Major build up of microplastics on sea floor