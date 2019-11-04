Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNigeria puts squeeze on oil majors as upends deals

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed a measure to change the country's agreements with multinational oil companies to significantly increase the share of offshore oil revenue it takes.

"This afternoon I assented to the bill amending the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act," Buhari said in a statement on Twitter.

"Nigeria will now receive its fair, rightful and equitable share of income from our own natural resources for the first time since 2003," he added.

It is not clear whether the measure will take immediate effect or lead to discussions with oil companies to review their agreements, and Buhari's office has estimated the change will bring in at least $1.5 billion in added revenue annually by 2021.

As oil prices have slid this year, meaning a drop in revenue to the government, Africa's largest oil producer has been steadily increasing pressure on the some of the world's biggest energy companies -- Shell, Exxon Mobil, Chevron Eni, Total and CNOOC -- who extract most of the crude oil in Nigeria.

In mid-October the government controversially claimed oil multinationals owed the country $62 billion in back revenues, which the oil firms disputed.

"We have no idea how the government arrived at such an amount,", a representative of one of the major oil firms told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A 1993 law governing production sharing agreements between Nigeria and oil companies, mandated that the revenue split should be reviewed if prices climbed over $20 per barrel.

But while the price of crude soared far above that point over the past two decades a revision of the formula for revenue sharing was never carried out.

Nigerian officials have said discussions have been opened with the oil companies and conceded their demands are unlikely to be met.

"We can maybe get something from them but not $62 billion," oil minister Timipre Sylva said last month.

More about Nigeria, Oil, Economy, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Gordon Lightfoot should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Gorbachev warns world in 'colossal' danger from nuclear weapons
Op-Ed: Sorry Trump, the whistleblower is protected by federal law
Essential Science: Edging towards a universal flu vaccine?
India will not join RCEP trade deal in blow to sprawling Asian pact
Robbers steal treasures in ram-raid on French cathedral
The Iron Curtain: five things to know
Lead in some Canadian's drinking water worse than Flint
Op-Ed: Russia claims US will sell oil monthly worth millions from Syria
New Facebook logo arrives as its 'family' grows