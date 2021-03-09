Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNicaragua volcano blankets communities in ash

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

The San Cristobal volcano, the highest in Nicaragua and one of its most active, spewed a cloud of ash Tuesday that blanketed the city of Chinandega and surrounding communities, a local journalist told AFP.

The surprise eruption ejected a column of smoke and ash that was dumped as far as 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from the volcano's foot, Nicaragua journalist Carol Altamirano said.

The INETER territorial studies institute has not issued a report on the eruption, but the non-governmental organization Humboldt reported four explosions.

"Everything is grey, the crops of rice, sesame, vegetable gardens and fruit trees and the cattle pasture is covered in ash," said Altamirano.

The massive ash deposit lasted about 30 minutes, and deep rumbling from the volcano alarmed locals, she added. Cars switched on their headlights as everything went dark.

Farmers in the area covered their water sources and moved their animals to safe places, while in the city people used umbrellas, caps and face masks to shield themselves from the ash rain, said the journalist.

The 1,745-meter (5,725 foot) high San Cristobal is one of seven active volcanoes in the Central American country.

It is located in the Chinandega region, 132 kilometers northwest of the capital Managua.

More about Nicaragua, Volcano
More news from
Latest News
Top News
French nuclear tests infected 'almost entire Polynesian population': report
Queen Elizabeth vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims
Despite vaccinations — Covid outbreak at BC care home declared
Police officer seriously hurt in clashes break out at Athens protest
Antarctica is linked magnetically to old neighbors in Gondwana
Planetary pact: China and Russia to launch lunar space station
Q&A: What is it really like for women in tech? Special
EU Parliament strips Catalan separatists of immunity
Pressure builds on palace after Harry and Meghan racism claims
Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims