Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNicaragua parliament approves controversial law

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Nicaragua's parliament approved on Monday a controversial law critics say is aimed at preventing opposition politicians from standing in next year's general election.

The law, which was sponsored by President Daniel Ortega, bars "those who ask for, celebrate and applaud the imposition of sanctions against the Nicaraguan state" -- a clear illusion to the opposition.

Former left-wing rebel leader Ortega is expected to stand for a potential fourth mandate in November's general election.

The bill was passed by 70 votes to 15 against and four abstentions in the parliament that is dominated by Ortega's party.

The right-wing Constitutionalist Liberal Party said it voted against the bill because it violates citizens' rights guaranteed by the constitution.

The law also bars those who lead or finance a coup d'etat, alter the constitutional order, incite foreign interference, or use financing from foreign powers to plan terrorist or destabilizing acts.

The government has accused the opposition of being putschists and terrorists over 2018 protests that left 300 dead after security forces violently put down the demonstrations.

It accuses the US -- which has slapped sanctions on Ortega, members of his family and his top officials for corruption and human rights abuses -- of having orchestrated the protests.

"Those who betray the homeland must be tried," said parliament president Gustavo Porras.

"Those who want to speak badly of the homeland, let them run to wherever they want, especially to those examples of democracy we're seeing now in the empire," he added in reference to US President Donald Trump's contesting his election defeat to president-elect Joe Biden.

More about Nicaragua, Politics, Vote
More news from
Latest News
Top News
UK travel bans cause Christmas chaos
Winter Solstice and the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn
Contradicting Trump, US justice chief fingers Russia in hack
Armenian protesters force PM to curtail mourning trip
Biden seeks negotiations with Venezuelan President Maduro
Outrage after Miss France runner-up gets anti-Semitic abuse
Morocco, Israel to seal normalisation with first direct flight
Iran nuclear deal parties eye US return to accord
Op-Ed: Il Volo puts on the best live concert of 2020 at Radio City
UK in crisis over virus travel bans as US nears stimulus deal