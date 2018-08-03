Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNGO ship with 87 migrants stranded at sea as Italy ports closed

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Spanish NGO ship which rescued 87 migrants off the coast of Libya two days ago was still looking on Friday to dock at a port, with Italy closed to them, the group Proactiva Open Arms said.

The migrants, nearly all from Sudan including from Darfur, had spent 50 hours at sea on board an inflatable boat, without drinking water and many suffering burns from a mixture of fuel and salt water.

Many of them jumped into the sea when the rescuers arrived on Wednesday for fear of being taken back to Libya where migrants often suffer abuse, arbitrary detentions, extortion and violence.

"We are beginning to see the first smiles, even though fear and uncertainty still show in their faces," the NGO said on Twitter Friday.

It added that it was glad to bring them "a bit of humanity after persecution in their country, torture in Libya and the long trek at sea".

But since the rescue the NGO ship has been patrolling the waters off Libya looking for a port.

"Anywhere but not Italy," Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has already warned via Twitter, repeating the new government's hardline policy closing the country's ports to migrant rescue ships.

In two other rescue operations, the Open Arms was forced to take the rescued migrants to Spain.

But migrants have been making their way to Italy via Algeria, Tunisia and Turkey.

Some 135 Tunisians on board 13 boats landed on the island of Lampedusa, Salvini announced Friday, but added that according to an agreement with Tunis, all of them will be sent back "in the next few days".

Italian police also intercepted a boat with 14 Algerians off the coast of southern Sardinia, and saw a sailboat with 25 people arrive in Sicily from Turkey a week ago.

This influx is much less than the migrant arrivals from Libya, representing over a third of the 18,800 migrants who have arrived by sea since January, according to Italy's interior ministry.

More about Italy, Migration
More news from
Latest News
Top News
McDonald's issues MacCoins for 50th anniversary of Big Mac
Two dead in Spain as Europe wilts under record heatwave
Review: This country artist covers Jason Aldean, outdoes original song Special
Australian state government invests in bitcoin startup
Zimbabwe's reviled election authority back under pressure
Chinese relatives frustrated by MH370 report
Battle lines drawn in the fight over net neutrality
Glamour girl turned duchess: Meghan tones down
China threatens new tariffs on $60 bn worth of US goods
Who built Stonehenge? Cremation ashes yield clues