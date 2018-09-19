Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNeymar backs former Brazil forward Romario for Rio governor

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Brazil's football star Neymar is getting involved in politics and has given his backing to former fellow international forward Romario in the upcoming gubernatorial elections next month.

"I'm here to say I support you. To you and all those that are with you," Neymar, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, said in a message circulating on the internet.

Romario, who helped Brazil lift the World Cup in 1994, is running for governor of his native Rio de Janeiro in the October 7 elections.

The former Barcelona forward is currently a senator for Rio.

"I hope you can improve Rio de Janeiro a lot. I go there and love this city," said Neymar, who is from Sao Paulo state.

When not playing for PSG, Neymar is known to relax at his luxury villa at the small seaside resort of Mangaratiba, around 100-kilometers (60 miles) from Rio.

It's not the first time Neymar has expressed support for a politician, having backed center-right candidate Aecio Neves in the 2014 presidential elections.

Having retired from his playing career, for the second time, in 2009, Romario was first elected a Rio deputy in 2010 and then became a senator in 2014.

He now wants to govern Rio state, which is close to bankruptcy and has seen a wave of violence since hosting the 2016 Olympic Games.

Having previously represented the center-right PSDB party, Romario is now standing for the centrist Podemos party.

The latest opinion poll by Ibope consultancy a week ago gave Romario 20 percent of the vote, just behind center-right candidate Eduardo Paes, with 23.

More about Brazil, fbl, Bra, PSG, Neymar
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Carlton Anderson talks new single 'Drop Everything,' NASH FM 94.7 Special
'More work' to get a continental trade deal: Trudeau
Toronto Court of Appeal rules in favor of council-cutting case
Review: Katie Nageotte's triumphant pole vault journey in 2018 Special
Op-Ed: Chinese ‘Social Credit’, or how AI can rule your life right now
Review: Imagine Dragons release brilliant lyric video for 'Zero' Special
Ancient Greece-inspired erotic art sparks debate in Spain
Putin shows off sniper skills firing Kalashnikov rifle
Review: This duo rocks on guitar cover of Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' Special
Canadian pot producer Tilray sees stocks soar 40 percent