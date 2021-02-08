Email
article imageNew Zealand suspends Myanmar political, military ties after coup

Listen
By AFP     31 mins ago in World

New Zealand announced the suspension of high-level military and political contacts with Myanmar Tuesday, the first major international move to isolate the country's ruling junta following a coup.

Unveiling the measures, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for the international community to "strongly condemn what we're seeing happen in Myanmar".

"After years of working hard to build a democracy in Myanmar, I think every New Zealander would be devastated to see what we've seen in recent days led by the military," she told reporters.

"Our strong message is we will do what we can from here in New Zealand."

Ardern said the measures would include travel bans on senior military figures.

Myanmar's military last week detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and dozens of other members of her National League for Democracy party, ending a decade of civilian rule.

Ardern said New Zealand wanted the UN Human Rights Council to hold a special session to discuss developments in Myanmar.

She added that New Zealand's aid programmes in Myanmar, worth about NZ$42 million ($30.5 million) a year, would continue with safeguards that they did not benefit, or come under the control of, the military junta.

More about Myanmar, Military, Politics, nz, Diplomacy
