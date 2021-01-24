Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNew Zealand's new Covid-19 case is South African variant

Listen | Print
By AFP     31 mins ago in World

New Zealand's first case of coronavirus in the community for more than two months has been identified as the South African variant and was likely contracted in hotel quarantine, health minister Chris Hipkins said Monday.

The 56-year-old woman, who recently returned from Europe, tested positive on Saturday, 10 days after she completed her compulsory two weeks in isolation.

New Zealand has been widely praised for its handling of the pandemic, with just 25 deaths from 1,927 confirmed virus cases in a population of five million.

The latest case is New Zealand's first in the community since mid-November and has been classified as a strain said to be more transmissible.

"The strain of infection is the South African variant and the source of infection is highly likely to be a fellow returnee," said Hipkins.

The woman is thought to have been infected during quarantine by a person on the same floor of the hotel who tested positive two days before the woman left.

The 56-year-old travelled around the Northland region near Auckland after her release from quarantine and showed symptoms for several days before being tested.

Two people close to her, including her husband, have since returned negative tests and New Zealand's director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said they likely avoided contracting the illness due to the type of infection.

"She didn't talk about respiratory symptoms, it was more muscle aches, so she may not have been sharing or spreading the virus much," he said.

"I don't think that's peculiar to this variant, it's just how it was expressed in this woman."

The World Health Organization has said there is no clear evidence the South African variant leads to more severe disease or a higher death rate.

More about Health, Virus, nzealand
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Fauci addresses UK variant of COVID-19 and US vaccination effort
Alleged drug lord dubbed 'Asia's El Chapo' arrested in Amsterdam
Maurice Benard to participate in a virtual GH Fantasy event
Op-Ed: Eric Nelsen is Emmy-worthy in the sixth season of 'The Bay'
Op-Ed: China's Taiwan bluster — Lack of ideas meets lousy options
Review: Juan Pablo Di Pace releases glorious 'Fall On Me' single Special
GOP Congressman played a role in Trump's attempted coup
Heat and air movement indoors explains different COVID-19 risks
Op-Ed: Stay cool or die — Grim warnings in Australia, but solutions too
Bryan Lanning opens up about 'Walls' country single Special