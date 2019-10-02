Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNew Zealand mosque attack accused drops bid to move trial

Listen | Print
By AFP     21 mins ago in World

The man accused of murdering 51 Muslim worshippers in March's New Zealand mosque attacks on Thursday dropped a bid to move his trial from the city where the massacre occurred.

The High Court held a pre-trial hearing in Christchurch to consider an application from alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant to shift the trial venue from the South Island city.

But judge Cameron Mander announced at the beginning of proceedings that the defence had decided not to pursue the application, which was originally lodged in August.

No reason was given for the decision.

The 28-year-old Australian has pleaded not guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder, and engaging in a terrorist act.

His trial will begin on June 2 next year in Christchurch.

The South Island city was the scene of the worst mass shooting in modern New Zealand history on March 15, when Tarrant allegedly opened fire at two mosques while livestreaming his actions on social media.

Tarrant, a self-avowed white supremacist, appeared at Thursday's hearing via audio-visual link from a maximum security jail in Auckland, although media were barred from filming or photographing him.

More about nzealand, Attacks, Mosque, Court
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump lashes out at rising impeachment storm
Review: Mondo Duplantis claims silver medal at 2019 World Championships Special
Twin-screen Duo puts Microsoft back in smartphone game
Saudis deny Houthi claims about capture of Saudi troops
Greece struggles to cope as migrant arrivals soar
Four dead, seven still missing from sunken ship in Atlantic
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees pays tribute to Mister Rogers
DC Circuit Court - EPA can't erase interstate smog rules
Hidden for 21 years, Ethiopian crown set to return home
Harry and Meghan wrap up African tour