Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNew Zealand grants automatic paid leave after miscarriage

Listen | Print
By AFP     20 mins ago in World

New Zealand's parliament has unanimously passed legislation giving working mothers and their partners the right to paid leave after suffering a miscarriage or stillbirth, in what is believed to be one of the first provisions of its type in the world.

The bereavement allowance, passed by parliament late Wednesday, gives employees three days' leave when a pregnancy ends with a stillbirth, rather than forcing them to use their sick leave.

Lawmaker Ginny Andersen said a stillbirth should be recognised with dedicated bereavement leave but the stigma that still surrounds the issue meant many people were reluctant to discuss it.

"The grief that comes with miscarriage is not a sickness; it is a loss, and that loss takes time -- time to recover physically and time to recover mentally," she told parliament.

Andersen said the leave extends to a woman's partner if she suffers a miscarriage, as well as to people who were attempting to have a child through surrogacy.

She said the law continued the New Zealand parliament's role in pioneering women's rights, most notably on voting rights, equal pay and decriminalising abortion.

"I can only hope that while we may be one of the first, we will not be one of the last, and that other countries will also begin to legislate for a compassionate and fair leave system that recognises the pain and the grief that comes from miscarriage and stillbirth," she said.

More about nzealand, Workplace, Law, Miscarriage
More news from
Latest News
Top News
India detects new 'double mutant' COVID-19 variant
The summer season could last six months by the end of the century
'Ray of light': Olympic torch relay begins after year's delay
Bestselling author James DeBari talks 'Practical Persuasion' book Special
Ransomware: More of it and the payment demands are getting bigger Special
Bangladesh at 50: Booming economy, shrinking rights
Miami Beach residents reel from hard-partying crowds
Automakers hit hard by global semiconductor chip shortage
Consumer frustration: Google glitch sends multiple apps offline Special
Illegal mining surges on Yanomami indigenous land: report