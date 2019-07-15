Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNew Greek government wants to reinforce borders

Listen | Print
By AFP     21 mins ago in World

The new Greek government underscored Monday its intention to reinforce the country's borders, as a visiting EU official noted an uptick in the number of refugees crossing from Turkey.

"Our plan involves better use of European Frontex (border) forces, reinforced coast guard patrols with upgraded equipment, and better, more transparent management of European funds," a government statement said.

The statement, coinciding with a visit by European Union migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, also said the new government had set improved living conditions for refugees and migrants as a priority, along with a faster procedure for asylum seekers.

Conservative Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took office on July 8 after focusing on Greece's debt crisis, and is now laying out his approaches to other issues, notably including immigration.

Avramopoulos said Greece "is not alone in dealing with the migration problem.

"Greece is an important factor of stability and we must prepare ourselves better for the future because we do not know what lies in store for us," the EU commissioner added.

He noted that the flow of migrants to Greek islands from Turkey had increased in recent months, exceeding 12,000 since the start of the year according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

On Friday, the new government's junior migration minister, Giorgos Koumoutsakos, paid a visit to Samos, a landing point for many refugees, and said that "the situation is unbearable.

"We must distinguish between those who are refugees and can potentially obtain asylum and those who have entered the country illegally. The former have the right to stay, the others must leave the country as quickly as possible," he said.

More about Greece, Eu, Politics, Immigration, Refugee
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Shock and anger as videos of brutal Sudan raid belatedly go viral
NASA project proves the New Mexico chile is out of this world
EU holds crisis talks on Iran nuclear deal
Tech tax set to dominate G7 finance ministers meeting
Essential Science: Big seaweed bloom triggers pollution concern
Exclusive premiere: 'See Inside Your Mind' by Nowhere Nation Special
Trump again attacks liberal US congresswomen
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons celebrates 32nd birthday
20mn children not vaccinated in 2018: UN warns against 'stagnation'
Empty nets as overfishing and climate change sap Lake Malawi