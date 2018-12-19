Email
article imageNew graft charge against Brazil's President Temer

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Brazil's chief prosecutor lodged a fresh corruption accusation against President Michel Temer on Wednesday, alleging that while a deputy he had received bribes from companies involved in running ports.

It is the third corruption charge leveled at the outgoing president, who on January 1 will be succeeded by Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right politician promising an anti-corruption crusade who won October elections in which Temer did not run.

Chief prosecutor Raquel Dodge said in a statement that Temer and five other people were suspected of implication in the bribery accusation, which involved four port companies making 32 million reais ($8 million) in allegedly illegal payments.

Temer was also suspected of money laundering in the case.

The outgoing president escaped action over the previous two corruption allegations against him when Brazil's congress voted to dismiss them.

The latest accusation is more problematic for him, however, as the congress will not have enough time to evaluate the charge before Bolsonaro's mandate starts.

Brazil, Politics, Corruption, temer
