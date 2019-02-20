By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World A new caravan of about a thousand Central American immigrants entered Mexico by force on Tuesday, overpowering federal police and crossing the Rodolfo Robles International Bridge on the border with Guatemala, between Tecún Umán and Ciudad Hidalgo. The crowd of undocumented immigrants arrived at Mexico's southern border sometime on Monday, requesting assistance and an entry card from Mexican authorities in Hidalgo, Chiapas. An official with the National Institute of Migration (INM) told them that the program had ended on January 28. The immigrants reorganized themselves and stormed the border, causing officials at the gates and let the migrants cross. One migrant who had epilepsy suffered a seizure on the bridge and died. Even that death did not stop the crowd. Federal Police and INM agents attempted to stop the migrants before they reached the municipality of Frontera Hidalgo, My reporting from Piedras Negras required interviewing detained #migrants through a security fence while surrounded by the army & national police as helicopters flew overhead. Migrants, the new prisoners? https://t.co/I50xlnZqB1 — Alice Driver (@DriverWrites) February 20, 2019 The crowd of migrants reacted to the attempts to stop their forward movement by throwing stones at the police force, resulting in several vehicles being damaged. About 20 people were arrested. The caravan continued on its way north and the police did not try to stop them again, reports Over the past weekend, about 200 undocumented immigrants entered Mexico illegally through the Suchiate River They were arrested by federal police. The INM has issued instructions on social media telling those people wishing to enter Mexico to process their visas for their legal stay in the embassies of Mexico in their countries of origin, according to La Nacion news reports that this latest exodus from Central America to the United States is not going to stop, despite the increasingly tougher immigration policies of the Trump administration, "encouraged by the opening policy of the new Mexican president Andrés López Obrador."The crowd of undocumented immigrants arrived at Mexico's southern border sometime on Monday, requesting assistance and an entry card from Mexican authorities in Hidalgo, Chiapas. An official with the National Institute of Migration (INM) told them that the program had ended on January 28.The immigrants reorganized themselves and stormed the border, causing officials at the gates and let the migrants cross. One migrant who had epilepsy suffered a seizure on the bridge and died. Even that death did not stop the crowd. Federal Police and INM agents attempted to stop the migrants before they reached the municipality of Frontera Hidalgo,The crowd of migrants reacted to the attempts to stop their forward movement by throwing stones at the police force, resulting in several vehicles being damaged. About 20 people were arrested. The caravan continued on its way north and the police did not try to stop them again, reports Mexico News Daily. Over the past weekend, about 200 undocumented immigrants entered Mexico illegally through the Suchiate River They were arrested by federal police. The INM has issued instructions on social media telling those people wishing to enter Mexico to process their visas for their legal stay in the embassies of Mexico in their countries of origin, according to Uniradio Informa. More about migrant caravan, humanitarian permit program, central americans, minor violence, federal patrols More news from migrant caravan humanitarian permit ... central americans minor violence federal patrols