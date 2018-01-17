Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNetanyahu says US embassy could move to Jerusalem within a year

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he believed the US embassy in Israel could be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem within a year, reports said, contradicting statements from US officials.

"The embassy is going to be moved to Jerusalem faster than you think, certainly within a year," Netanyahu told journalists accompanying him on an official trip to India, according to Israeli media.

US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6 and pledged to move the embassy to the disputed city, deeply angering the Palestinians and drawing global condemnation.

However, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in December that the relocation of the embassy would probably not take place for at least two years.

Trump's announcement led to unrest in the Palestinian territories.

Seventeen Palestinians have been killed since Trump's announcement, most of them in clashes with Israeli forces. One Israeli has been killed in that time.

Palestinian leaders have threatened to suspend their recognition of Israel in response to Trump's moves.

Jerusalem's status is perhaps the most sensitive issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel sees the entire city as its capital, while the Palestinians want the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognised by the international community.

No countries currently have their embassies in Jerusalem, instead keeping them in the Israeli commercial capital Tel Aviv.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, US, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Macedonia: the decades-long quarrel over its name
Bannon says under White House orders not to answer House committee
Siberian helicopter maker has eyes on India
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong jailed over protest
Catalan parliament to meet, but without sacked leader
Dozens of historic sites in Scotland at risk from climate change
Op-Ed: Kendrick Lamar should win 2018 'Album of the Year' Grammy award
U of T scientists discover catalyst to turn CO2 into plastics
Worries about South Korean crackdown drive bitcoin price down
Central America fears for US remittances as deportations loom