Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNetanyahu praises Nikki Haley after she quits UN post

Listen | Print
By AFP     53 mins ago in World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the outgoing US ambassador to the United Nations after she resigned on Tuesday, following a tenure in which she asserted Washington's support for Israel.

"I thank ambassador Nikki Haley for her uncompromising struggle against the hypocrisy of the UN," he wrote in Hebrew on his official Twitter account, wishing her success in her future endeavours.

Haley has been a favourite in Israel as she pushed a hawkish line on Iran -- Israel's implacable foe -- and led the United States in quitting the UN Human Rights Council, accusing it of bias against Washington and Israel.

Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, in a statement praised the outgoing ambassador: "Thank you, Nikki Haley! Thank you for standing with the truth without fear."

The country's education minister Naftali Bennett, head of the religious nationalist Jewish Home party, echoed the sentiment.

"On behalf of the Israeli people: Thank you for what you've done for Israel. We will not forget," he tweeted.

The left-leaning Israeli daily Haaretz, meanwhile, said Haley has "repeatedly defended Israel's government from criticism, and criticised the Palestinians many times."

More about Israel, US, Politics, Diplomacy, Un
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Branson says Virgin Galactic to launch space flight 'within weeks'
Comcast faces continued doubts over wisdom of Sky purchase
US university in Qatar scraps God debate after backlash
Florida Panhandle bracing for'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Israel must continue Syria strikes despite S-300 delivery: Netanyahu
Aurora Cannabis plans NYSE listing by end of the month
Bitcoin breaks over $6,600 but with no clear up or down direction
Derren Brown talks about 'Sacrifice' special on Netflix, success Special
Nikki Haley resigns as Trump's UN ambassador
Aid groups frustrated as foreign staff told to leave Palu