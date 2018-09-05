Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNetanyahu orders closure of Israel's Paraguay embassy

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the closure of Israel's embassy in Paraguay, his office said, after the South American country announced Wednesday it was moving its mission back to Tel Aviv from Jerusalem.

"The prime minister has asked the foreign ministry to close the Israeli embassy in Paraguay," the statement said, adding that Paraguay's decision had cast a shadow on relations between the two countries.

Paraguay's announcement that it was moving the embassy back to Tel Aviv came little more than three months after it had transferred it to Jerusalem following a similar move by Washington.

US President Donald Trump's deeply controversial move to recognise the disputed city as capital of Israel sparked outrage among Palestinians who see Jerusalem's east as the capital of their future state.

In May, then-president of Paraguay Horacio Cartes met with Netanyahu in Jerusalem after his country and Guatamala opened their embassies there.

His successor President Mario Abdo Benitez, who took office in August, decided to move it back "to contribute to the intensification of regional and international diplomatic efforts that aim to achieve a broad, just and durable peace in the Middle East."

More about Paraguay, Israel, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Wireless-charging startup HEVO may change the way we charge EVs
Social networks in Congress hot seat over foreign manipulation
US trade deficit surges in July on record imports
Emirates jet lands in New York with 10 ill passengers
Pipeline derailed, so is Canada's climate strategy
Britain to brief UN council on charges against Russian spies
Rescued migrants must not be sent back to Libya: UN
Caterpillar is an IIoT Hipster — they’ve been on it since the 90s
UK, French fishermen strike deal in 'Scallop Wars'
GRU, Russia's spy agency with growing global footprint