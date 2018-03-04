Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNetanyahu opposes early polls as graft probes intensify

Listen | Print
By AFP     8 hours ago in Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he opposes early elections, as corruption probes linked to him intensify speculation over his future.

Israeli media have raised the possibility of a June poll, with graft investigations potentially weakening the premier's ability to hold together his right-wing coalition.

"There is no reason for that to happen if there is good will," Netanyahu said before departing for a visit to the United States late Saturday.

"For me, there is good will. I hope that the other (coalition) partners also have it."

Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday at the White House and is set to address pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC on Tuesday.

Israeli police recommended Netanyahu's indictment in two corruption cases last month and investigations are continuing in others.

He and his wife Sara were questioned by police on Friday in a third case of alleged graft.

At the same time, there are signs that a split is emerging within his coalition that threatens to pull the government apart.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties want a law passed to allow religious students to continue to be exempted from military conscription.

Other members of the coalition oppose such a law, but the ultra-Orthodox have threatened to block a 2019 budget that Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon wants to see approved this month.

More about Israel, Politics, Netanyahu
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump strikes jesting note at Washington press dinner
Trump praises China's Xi for lifetime mandate extension
Pakistan elects first female Dalit senator
Tibetans greet new year with giant Buddhas, dancing and lamb carcasses
Review: Sandi Morris wins gold at 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships Special
Hollywood braced for best picture photo finish at Oscars
Tiny Canadian town goes up against the 'big boys' and wins
Building an bionic eye with machine intelligence
Swiss vote for public media
Review: Jim Breuer hilarious at The Paramount as part of residency show Special