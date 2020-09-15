Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNetanyahu joins Bahrain, UAE ministers at W.House for peace signing

Listen | Print
By AFP     34 mins ago in World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates arrived Tuesday at the White House to sign historic accords normalizing ties between the Jewish and Arab states.

US President Donald Trump was to meet in turn with the Israeli leader, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, before a signing ceremony for the US-brokered peace deal.

"HISTORIC day for PEACE in the Middle East," tweeted Trump, trumpeting the imminent completion of "landmark deals that no one thought was possible."

"MORE countries to follow!" wrote the US leader, who hopes the peace deal will boost his reelection chances in November.

For the Mideast, the deals dubbed the Abraham Accords mark a distinct shift in a decades-old status quo where Arab countries have tried to maintain unity against Israel over its treatment of the stateless Palestinians.

The White House event will be the first time Arab nations have established relations with Israel since Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Hundreds of people were invited to attend and a symbolic handshake between the Arab representatives and Netanyahu has not been ruled out.

More about US, Israel, Bahrain, UAE, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Swede on trial for murder after DNA hit on genealogy site
Netanyahu will not talk to Palestinians: opposition chief
Trump vows '1,000 times greater' response to any Iran attack
Germany to take in 1,500 refugees from Greek islands
Facebook failing to stop political manipulation: fired employee
Invasive Asian mosquito species threatens African cities: study
If something’s alive on Venus, where is it? Substrate, maybe?
Desperate race against fires in world's biggest tropical wetlands
Trump vows '1,000 times greater' response to any Iran attack
Review: October Rose releases stunning country single 'Whiskey Cold' Special