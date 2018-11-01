Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNetanyahu hits out at 'hostile' EU ahead of Bulgaria trip

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised the EU's "hypocritical and hostile attitude" on Thursday as he left for talks with four eastern European leaders in Bulgaria.

Netanyahu has regularly made such comments against the European Union, which is critical of Israel's occupation and settlement building in the West Bank.

To counter such criticism, he has sought alliances with sympathetic EU countries including Hungary, whose nationalist stance has been a thorn in Brussels' side.

"I leave now to a summit of countries, and I will meet with my friends, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and the Serbian president," Netanyahu said.

"This is not just a meeting of friends," he added. "It is also a bloc of countries with whom I want to promote my policy, to change the hypocritical and hostile attitude of the EU."

Netanyahu made similar comments before leaving for a Baltic summit in August.

Beyond the conflict with the Palestinians, the Israeli premier has also been eager to convince European countries to exert more pressure on Iran.

EU countries have been at odds with the United States since it pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed sanctions -- something long advocated by Israel.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, Eu, Bulgaria
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Google workers walk out in global protest over harassment
Skeletons unearthed in giant UK train line excavation
Oceans heating faster than previously thought: study
Soyuz launch failed due to assembly problem: Russia
Audi Midtown showcases 2019 line of vehicles to packed house
Kabul control slips, Afghan force losses at record: US watchdog
Breakthrough treatment helps paralysed patients walk
Energy Regulator - Alberta oilpatch cleanup may cost $260 billion
Earth's oceans have absorbed 60 percent more heat
Op-Ed: Trump is pulling this country down into the sewer with his hatred