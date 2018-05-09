Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNetanyahu heads for Putin talks after Trump pullout from Iran deal

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu headed to Moscow on Wednesday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, hours after US President Donald Trump announced he would pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Netanyahu and Putin have held a series of meetings and phone conversations in recent months, mainly over Syria and the involvement there of Israel's arch-rival Iran.

"The meetings between us are always important and this one is especially so," Netanyahu said before departing.

"In light of what is currently happening in Syria, it is necessary to ensure the continued coordination between the Russian military and (that of Israel)."

Russia's foreign ministry said it was "deeply disappointed" by Trump's announcement on Tuesday that the United States would pull out of the Iran deal, while Netanyahu strongly supported the US president's "bold" move.

Netanyahu has long opposed the nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran.

Separately, Israel is deeply concerned over Iran's presence in Syria, where Tehran, like Moscow, backs President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Russia and Israel have set up a hotline to avoid accidental clashes in Syria.

Netanyahu has vowed not to allow Iran to entrench itself militarily in neighbouring Syria, where Israel has been repeatedly accused of carrying out deadly strikes, with reports of Iranian forces killed.

Israel has not acknowledged those strikes, but admits carrying out dozens of raids in Syria to stop what it says are deliveries of advanced arms to the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, another of its enemies.

There have been fears in Israel of Iranian retaliation.

Just prior to Trump's speech on Tuesday, the Israeli army asked authorities in the occupied Golan Heights to open and prepare missile shelters due to "irregular activity by Iranian forces" over the demarcation line in Syria.

More about Israel, Russia, Diplomacy, Nuclear, Syria
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ford campaign confirms actors were hired for Monday debate rally
Traumatised bears, wolves find solace at Greek sanctuary
Mock moon dust kills cells and alters DNA — What about real dust?
Microsoft (finally) fixes Notepad
As royal wedding hype builds, republican begs to differ
Review: Marie Osmond, Kelly Lang partake in makeup tutorial via Facebook Special
Review: Everyone needs some saving in this week’s releases Special
Meet Katie Nageotte: 2018 U.S. indoor champion in pole vault Special
Barred by Kiev, Russian singer gets another shot at Eurovision
Lisbon in Eurovision tourism boost as locals sing the blues